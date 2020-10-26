SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Five seats on the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners will be contested in the Nov. 3 election.
Incumbent commissioners Gary Holzhausen (R-District 3), Jeremy Root (R-District 5), Cindy Garber (R-District 6) and John Plowman (R-District 7) face challengers in the general election while the District 2 seat, left open by outgoing Commissioner Dan McMaster, is up for grabs between Republican Gregory Brodeur and Democrat Robert Doran-Brockway.
Commissioners Marlene Webster (R-District 1) and Brandon Marks (R-District 4) are unopposed Nov. 3.
What follows are biographical details on the candidates who responded to The Argus-Press’ requests for information. Candidates were asked to outline their qualifications for the county board as well as explain how they would tackle major issues in the county.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
DISTRICT 1
Marlene Webster (R), unopposed
Webster is seeking her second term on the board of commissioners; she’s running unopposed in the general election. She previously defeated Democrat Danny Miller in November 2018 general election.
Webster has been an Owosso resident for 25 years, has worked with the county’s drug court program and is past president of the Owosso Area Ministerial Association. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Lake Superior State University in legal assistant studies and a master’s in religion from Northwest Nazarene University.
DISTRICT 2
Robern Doran-Brockway (D)
Doran-Brockway is the former historic facilities project director for the city of Owosso, and has been involved with several organizations in the Owosso area, including the Cook Family Foundation, the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market and Owosso Main Street.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Commissioner over your opponent?
Doran-Brockway: “Over the past seven years, I have sat on and contributed to eight local nonprofit and government boards in the second district and partnered with over 40 local businesses and organizations. I have done hundreds of hours of community service and listening and have developed a vision of how the second district and our various Shiawassee County communities should work.
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Doran-Brockway: “One of the most pressing issues facing Shiawassee County, and the entire nation, is the COVID-19 pandemic. … The ability to find and distribute critical resources should be one of the top priorities of the current county government. We also need to address the issue of high speed, broadband communication. With our new virtual world for work and school, this is going to be a huge issue for our county.
“The county board needs to strive to be a proactive listening governmental body rather than a reactive governmental body with more individual commissioner involvement in their respective local districts.
“If elected, these are some of the goals and improvements that I would like to accomplish on behalf of the constituents in the 2nd District:
n Create short and long-term financial goals to improve local government services with smart, prudent financial sustainability
n Along with countywide stakeholders, engage the county commission in a strategic planning process that addresses short and long-term goals, targeting the improvement of fundamental government core competencies
n Form an innovative and collaborative team to create solutions to help Shiawassee County businesses and nonprofits recover from the COVID-19 crisis by working with local chambers of commerce, the health department, local businesses, the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, the state of Michigan, our local legislators and the federal government
n Continue to work with downtown Owosso businesses, nonprofits, Owosso Main Street and the Shiawassee Convention and Visitors Bureau to expand and grow tourism and further implement Main Street’s day trip transformation strategy in the 2nd District, creating an economic engine that uses placemaking as an energetic and dynamic benchmark
n Move the current time of county board meetings from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow citizens the opportunity to engage and participate in local government”
Gregory Brodeur (R)
Brodeur, a 25-year Owosso resident, previously served on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education for eight years and has worked in the financial services industry for the last two decades.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Commissioner over your opponent?
Brodeur: “I think I can bring much to the table with respect to serving on the county board of commissioners. Professionally, in the last 20 years I have worked in the financial services industry. This has given me insight into the need to manage carefully fiscal matters both on a personal and public level. Prior to that, my wife and I were a self-employed writing team contracting in both New York and Holllywood. This required a good deal of self-discipline and a goal-oriented work ethic. I can bring these qualities to the job of county commissioner.
“Additionally, I served on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education for eight years, including some time as board president.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Brodeur: “First, making sure our county never falls into the financial quagmire of unfunded future liabilities that are the reality for many Michigan communities. Currently Shiawassee County’s retiree medical costs are quite manageable and our future pension obligations are funded about 65 percent.
“Second, economic development. To close funding gaps and make sure we can meet our obligations to our retirees without raising taxes, we need to grab every opportunity to expand our economic base. Shiawassee County has an excellent pool of skilled workers, low business development costs, access to roads and railroads and is a low-crime excellent place to raise families.
“Finally, we need to keep an open mind to any other opportunities that come along. For instance, we could create a county land bank and very easily add to our treasury tens of thousands of dollars that are currently being taken by the state. I suspect there are other opportunities the board could consider as well.”
DISTRICT 3
Gary Holzhausen (R)
Holzhausen is a five-term county commissioner. He has worked with the Shiawassee Council on Aging, Shiawassee County Mental Health, the Shiawassee County Health Department, Capital Area Community Services, and has served as chairman of the county board for one year.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Commissioner over your opponent?
Holzhausen: “I’ve been here (on the board), this will make 10 years, and I guess the main thing is (having experience) watching our tax dollars to make sure they’re spent wisely, and then I was in business, owned Holzhausen Excavating for several years, over 30 years and managed that.”
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Holzhausen: “One of our biggest things is our Municipel Employee Retirement System retirement plan, and we’re going to start (transitioning) all the new hirees (into a new system), it won’t be with MERS. With MERS, you have to stay with the county for 10 years, this other one you only have to be there for two or three years and you can take (what you contribute) right with you, so it should be better.”
Brian True (D)
True, of Caledonia Township, has experience representing real estate tenants, serving on the board of a nonprofit and working in government forensics.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Commissioner over your opponent?
True: “For thirty years I have worked to help others identify and understand problems and engineer solutions. My clients have always entrusted me to help them find ways to reduce costs and identify future problems. My time as the vice chair of the Michigan Parkinson Foundation has allowed me to help those in need by responsibly deploying contributions donated and entrusted to the organization.
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
True: “In the coming months this county’s budget will start to be impacted by the effects of COVID-19, which will in turn negatively impact our community. More than ever, the county commission needs to show fiscal responsibility and leadership through this unique period. This is not a time for stereotypical party politics, especially at the county level. This is a time for community and civic responsibility and a time to elect those who can act respectfully and professional in both their public and private lives.
DISTRICT 4
Brandon Marks (R) — Unopposed
A lifelong resident of Durand, Marks holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Michigan-Flint. He was elected to the board of commissioners in 2016.
DISTRICT 5
Jeremy Root (R)
Root has served six years on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, including three years as board chairman.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Commissioner over your opponent?
Root: “I’m a lifelong resident of Shiawassee County. I’ve been a county commissioner for six years now. During my time on the commission we have tackled many tough issues. We managed to bring back the sheriff’s road patrol by working in collaboration with our sheriff. The board has tackled unfunded liabilities and we are aggressively reworking healthcare to save money but also not limit coverage to the employee. We have implemented many new technologies that have made the county more user friendly for our residents. BS&A has made paying taxes online possible.
“I would say my knowledge, availability and dedication make me the most qualified … I know the time commitment it takes to be successful. I attend on average 18 meetings a month. I attend county meetings, subcommittee meetings, and local government meetings. I have proven during my time on the Commission that I have the knowledge, availability and dedication to be successful and to get results for the residents of District 5 and Shiawassee County.
What do you see as the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them, if reelected?
Root: “The biggest issue facing Shiawassee County is unfunded liabilities rising at an alarming rate. The county tax base is growing but not fast enough to keep up with the pension costs.
Eric Sabin (D)
Sabin holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and previously ran for state representative in 2018.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee County Commissioner over your opponent?
Sabin: “Growing up in Michigan as the son of a blue-collar working parents, I understand the challenges that working families face in our county today. I was lucky enough to be the first in my family to graduate from college, despite the economic instability at the time, similarly to what we face today. It was this challenge that called me to step up and lead in our community today.
“I ran for state representative in 2018 and my campaign took me all around the county meeting thousands of residents. I was lucky enough to learn about the different perspectives, experiences, and issues our citizens face. I know that our communities necessitate positive collaboration in order to provide the best opportunities for all citizens. I believe that I would bring a unique perspective to the county commission, having made these connections and gained this insight that has inspired me to continue running for elected office.”
What do you see as the three most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them, if elected?
Sabin: “The top issues facing Shiawassee County are economic uncertainties for residents, a lack of governmental transparency, and improving the financial sustainability for the county government. These issues overlap each other and will need coordinated solutions. Our citizens are facing rising health care, education, and child care costs that have all been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the current county budget balance and treasury has no flexibility to help address these inequities.
“The two most important characteristics that I will bring to the board of commissioners, are empathy and a willingness to listen. Voters should be confident that they have a voice in government, and I will do all that I can to not only meet and listen to my district’s voters, but to bring their complaints, suggestions, and ideas to each board, commission, and committee meeting. The county board needs to show strong, exemplary leadership in these times, to instill confidence in our citizens, and to address the issues that Shiawassee county is currently experiencing, as well as anticipating and addressing future issues. The county needs to balance its budget, become more transparent in its processes, schedule the committee meetings to start at later times so that citizens can participate after work, and be able and willing to invest the sorely needed resources into our citizenry.”
DISTRICT 6
Cindy Garber (R)
Garber previously served as the Bennington Township treasurer for 10 years, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University. She was elected to the board of commissioners in 2018, defeating Democratic incumbent Jeff Bartz 2,078 to 1,995.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee Commissioner over your opponent?
Garber: “Having a bachelor’s degree in accounting and 20-plus years of accounting experience gives me the knowledge to work closely with our finance director, our administrative staff and our department heads to work through the budget, audit and day-to-day financial practices. I have used this experience as a member of the finance committee and have actively tackled the problems we face including years of late audits. On Sept. 17, 2020, the board voted to close the pension system to new hires, and we have put a plan in place to take control of the pension debt. This will save the county millions of dollars in the future and is something previous boards have not done.
“I have put aside personal feelings to make tough decisions for the county. In April I made the motion to sever our contract with the previous county coordinator and I made the motion to hire our current coordinator.”
What do you see as the the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them if reelected?
“The three most important issues facing the county are: COVID-19, maintaining law enforcement and the county’s financial position. In meeting these challenges, I will continue to be engaged in all aspects of county finance and work to promote strong economic growth while keeping our rural spaces intact. This includes supporting my fellow commissioner’s; we have done great work.
Jeffrey Bartz (D)
Bartz has served three terms on the board of commissioners, including two terms as chairman. He currently owns and operates Bartz Excavating in Owosso.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee Commissioner over your opponent?
Bartz: “I have served three terms, so six years, and for two of those terms I was the chairman on the board of commissioners. I (also) run an excavating business. I’ve been on my own for 26 years now running Bartz Excavating here in Owosso…I think that gives me more experience and knowledge of being able to help balance the books and keep the county in the black. We were in the red when I took over the first time and we got out and now they’ve got us back in the red again.”
What do you see as the the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them if reelected?
Bartz: “I think the most important thing is the finances and getting things straightened out. The fact that they’ve been several years without being able to turn the audit in on time, and that costs us money…That’s money that could’ve been well used for the citizens of Shiawassee County.”
DISTRICT 7
John Plowman (R)
Plowman has lived in Perry for 40 years, has served eight two-year terms on the county board, and is a former Perry City Council member and Perry mayor.
Plowman has a bachelor’s degree in advanced accounting. He has been married to wife Mary for 44 years, and the couple has three children and six grandchildren.
Plowman did not respond to a request for comment before press time.
Matthew Shepard (U.S. Taxpayer’s Party)
Shepard has served for 23 years in the U.S. military, both in the Army and Navy, and has also previously run for county commissioner and state representative.
What personal and professional attributes do you possess that qualify you for the office of Shiawassee Commissioner over your opponent?
Shepard: “I’m not corrupt like some of those that are in there.”
What do you see as the the most important issues/challenges facing Shiawassee County and what is your strategy for tackling them if reelected?
Shepard: “We need to restore the power to the people, dedicate to constitutional accountability, eliminate excessive taxation, and wasteful spending, ensure people’s money is used as intended, not just shifted to special accounts to be used as corrupt government officials see fit, and I would use a common sense approach to good governance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.