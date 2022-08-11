Breed Champions
Alpine
Milker (2 years old)
First Place: Jacob Kast
Dry Doe
First Place: Ayden Drake
Second Place: Ayden Drake
Senior Champion: Jacob Kast
Senior Reserve Champion: Ayden Drake
Unfreshened Doe
First Place: Jacob Kast
Second Place: Sherri Kast
Third Place: Jacob Kast
Junior Champion Doe: Jacob Kast
Junior Resere Champion Doe: Sherri Kast
Grand Champion: Jacob Kast
Reserve Grand Champion: Jacob Kast
Best udder in milk: Jacob Kast
Dam and daughter: Jacob Kast
Exhibitor’s herd: Jacob Kast
Produce of dam: Jacob Kast
Best bred: Jacob Kast
Nigerian Dwarf
Milker (2 years old)
First Place: Alana Thomas
Second Place: Paige Nichols
Milker (3 years old)
First Place: Nathan Thomas
Milker (4 years old)
First Place: Paige Nichols
Milker (5 years old and older)
First Place: Alana Thomas
Dry Doe
First Place: Emily Riley
Second Place: Lily Borrego
Third Place: Aubrey DeMeritt
Senior Champion: Alana Thomas
Senior Reserve Champion: Alana Thomas
Junior Kid
First Place: Paige Nichols
Second Place: Nathan Thomas
Third Place: Alana Thomas
Intermediate Kid
First Place: Paige Nichols
Second Place: Sophia Nichols
Unfreshened Doe
First Place: Easton Luft
Second Place: Alana Thomas
Third Place: Payton Luft
Junior Champion Doe: Paige Nichols
Junior Reserve Champion Doe: Easton Luft
Grand Champion: Alana Thomas
Reserve Grand Champion: Alana Thomas
Best udder in milk: Alana Thomas
Dam and daughter: Paige Nichols
Exhibitor’s herd: Alana Thomas
Produce of dam: Peyton Luft
Best bred: Alana Thomas
Supreme Champion (exhibitor/breed): Alana Thomas
Nubian
Milker (2 years old)
First Place: Matthew Nichols
Milker (4 years old)
First Place: Jacob Kast
Milker (5 years old and older)
First Place: Matthew Nichols
Dry Doe
First Place: Jacob Kast
Second Place: Ayla Drake
Third Place: Grayson Maynard
Senior Champion: Jacob Kast
Senior Reserve Champion: Matthew Nichols
Junior Kid
First Place: Jacob Kast
Second Place: Jacob Kast
Intermediate Kid
First Place: Jacob Siekierzynski
Second Place: Jacob Siekierzynski
Senior Kid
First Place: Hudson Cleveland
Second Place: Hunter Cleveland
Unfreshened Doe
First Place: Jacob Kast
Second Place: Jacob Kast
Third Place: Matthew Nichols
Junior Champion Doe: Jacob Kast
Junior Reserve Champion: Jacob Kast
Grand Champion: Jacob Kast
Reserve Grand Champion: Matthew Nichols
Best udder in milk: Jacob Kast
Dam and daughter: Matthew Nichols
Exhibitor’s herd: Jacob Kast
Produce of dam: Jacob Kast
Best bred: Matthew Nichols
Recorded Grade
Milker (2 years old)
First Place: Andrew Naranjo
Milker (5 years old and older)
First Place: Andrew Naranjo
Senior Champion: Andrew Naranjo
Senior Reserve Champion: Andrew Naranjo
Junior Kid
First Place: Jacob Kast
Junior Champion Doe: Jacob Kast
Grand Champion: Andrew Naranjo
Reserve Grand Champion: Jacob Kast
Best udder in milk: Andrew Naranjo
Produce of dam: Andrew Naranjo
Best bred: Andrew Naranjo
Saanen
Dry Doe
First Place: Grayson Maynard
Senior Champion: Grayson Maynard
Grand Champion: Grayson Maynard
Toggenburg
Milker (5 years old and older)
First Place: Ava Morrison
Senior Champion: Ava Morrison
Junior Kid
First Place: David White
Second Place: Ava Morrison
Unfreshened Doe:
First Place: Ava Morrison
Junior Champion Doe: David White
Junior Reserve Champion Doe: Ava Morrison
Grand Champion: Ava Morrison
Reserve Grand Champion: David White
Best udder in milk: Ava Morrison
Dam and daughter: Ava Morrison
Exhibitor’s herd: Ava Morrison
Produce of dam: Ava Morrison
Best bred: Ava Morrison
Best in Show Grand Champion Dairy Doe: Alana Thomas
Boer
Intermediate Doe Kid
First Place: Andrew Naranjo
Senior Doe Kid
First Place: Wyatt Benn
Second Place: Rebecca Naranjo
Third Place: Paul Hendzel
Unfreshened Yearling:
First Place: Wyatt Benn
Second Place: Andrew naranjo
Third Place: Sophia Nichols
Junior Champion Doe: Wyatt Benn
Junior Reserve Champion Doe: Wyatt Benn
Adult (2 years old and under)
First Place: Wyatt Benn
Second Place: Andrew Naranjo
Third Place: Sophia Nichols
Adult (5 years old and older)
First Place: Sophia Nichols
Senior Champion: Wyatt Benn
Senior Reserve Champion:
Grand Champion: Wyatt Benn
Reserve Champion: Wyatt Benn
Dam and daughter: Sophia Nichols
Best three females: Wyatt Benn
Exhibitors herd: Wyatt Benn
Best bred: Wyatt Benn
Pygmy
Unfreshened Junior Yearling Doe
First Place: Vance Otto
Second Place: Ashlyn Johnson
Third Place: Vance Otto
Junior Champion Doe: Vance Otto
Reserve Junior Champion Doe: Ashlyn Johnson
Freshened Yearling
First Place: Aubrey Rosser
2 years old
First Place: Vance Otto
Second Place: Nickolai Ferguson
3-5 years old
First Place: Abbey Angst
Second Place: Ashlyn Johnson
Third Place: Vance Otto
5 years old and over
First Place: Ann Dasen
Second Place: Vance Otto
Third Place: Ann Dasen
Senior Champion Doe: Abbey Angst
Reserve Senior Champion Doe: Ann Dasen
Grand Champion Doe: Abbey Angst
Reserve Grand Champion Doe: Ann Dasen
Dam and daughter
First Place: Vance Otto
Exhibitor’s herd:
First Place: Aubrey Rosser
Second Place: Vance Otto
Best bred:
First Place: Vance Otto
Second Place: Vance Otto
Wether 1 and 2 years old
First Place: Nickolai Ferguson
Second Place: Easton Rosser
Wether 3-5 years old
First Place: Abbey Angst
Second Place: Vance Otto
Third Place: Taylor Throne
Wether 5 years old and older:
First Place: Aubrey Rosser
Second Place: Aubrey Rosser
Grand Champion Wether: Aubrey Rosser
Reserve Champion Wether: Abbey Angst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.