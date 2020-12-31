OWOSSO — SUMMERPraise! has been a highly anticipated Sunday night gospel music series since 1998, organizers said in their year-end summary.
Presented at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater in July and August, the concerts bring national and regional groups to Owosso for area gospel music fans to enjoy.
Lynn Webster, who has been the event organizer, said, “This year, with the COVID-19 virus, attendance was a little down, but the audiences loved the concerts and the groups were excited about the beautiful environment of the amphitheater.”
The series got underway July 12 with the Mylon Hayes Family, from Hudson, North Carolina. Mylon and Wendy, their twin sons, Conner and Bailey, and their daughter Kennedy, were welcomed by a large crowd.
Justified, a Flint-based quartet, performed July 19.
They have had three songs listed on the national “Singing News” charts within the last year. This was their third appearance on the amphitheater stage and their fans were happy to see them.
Making their premier appearance in Owosso July 26 was the GloryWay Quartet from Mansfield, Ohio.
Souls Harbor, from Milan, performed Aug. 2. Lead vocalist Ron Brown hosts daily internet gospel radio program.
Stronghold Quartet, with numerous Owosso connections, and Owosso’s Sheldon Family, provided the final two concerts. The two “local talent” groups actually drew the two largest crowds of the SUMMERPraise! season.
“We were blessed with great weather for all of the concerts, and our area residents were greatly uplifted by the groups this year,” Webster said. “I look forward to bringing dynamic gospel groups to Owosso for SUMMERPraise! 2021. I hope all of you will come and join us for an uplifting time of fellowship and music!”
