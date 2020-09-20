Durand man pleads guilty to CSC, squatting charges

CORUNNA — A homeless Durand man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to sexually abusing a 4-year-old child, unlawfully driving away a vehicle and squatting in an unoccupied residence.
Tobe Lee Holifield, 55, admitted to molesting a 4-year-old victim on Feb. 5, and gave details Wednesday.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse, and is not publishing Holifield’s graphic recollection of the assault.
In a separate charging file, Holifield also pleaded guilty to felony unlawfully driving away an automobile and misdemeanor squatting in an Owosso home without the owner’s consent in April.
Holifield was originally charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in April, but as a part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, he instead pleaded to second-degree CSC.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Holifield said he found an unoccupied vehicle in a Caledonia Township parking lot, performed some minor repairs, and began driving it.
Following the guilty pleas Wednesday, Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Holifield remanded to the custody of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office until his sentencing date, which has not yet been scheduled.
Holifield posted bond following his arraignment on the squatting and UDAA charges, but was re-arrested when he was charged with the CSC-1 count.
In 2014, Holifield was convicted of felony malicious destruction of tombs and memorials for removing brass nameplates from grave markers, which caused about $20,000 in damage, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. He also was accused of stealing historical markers in the area for scrap metal.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two to five years in prison for that conviction, and served two years, 11 months before being paroled in October 2017.
Additionally, Holifield has a 2012 felony conviction for embezzlement in Genesee County based on the theft of copper from a construction company. He was sentenced to probation in that case, but his probation was terminated without improvement in 2015. Court records from Genesee County do not indicate the reason.
In Shiawassee County, Holifield has been sued at least five times since 2008, and was also taken to court in 2014 and evicted from a residence in Durand.
