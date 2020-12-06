BENNINGTON TWP. — One township resident, whose property has been in his family for 175 years and seven generations, is unhappy Consumers Energy cut down nearly 50 trees as part of a power line upgrade project — and left him with numerous stumps and a $6,000 estimate to have them removed.
Russ Thomas, who lives on Morrice Road, south of Owosso, said he hasn’t received any answers from Consumers Energy about what will happen with the stumps in his front yard.
“They don’t want me to know what’s going on,” Thomas said. “They’ve told me nothing definite except that (the power line project is) a major rebuild. This property has been in my family for 175 years, and the road’s never going to be the same. It makes me sick.”
He said crews used to trim the trees every few years. Some of the trees cut down were nearly 100 years old and 4 feet thick.
“I didn’t have any say in this,” Thomas said. “They have an easement that says they can remove trees if they’re going to interfere with power lines.”
Terry Dedoes, a Consumers representative, said the trees were removed as part of a two-phase project to replace aging power lines that run south from the Brewer Road substation toward Perry. The first phase is 4.58 miles and will replace 82 poles. The second phase, scheduled for late 2021, will stretch 6.52 miles and replace 99 poles. New electrical lines will be strung afterward.
“We’re calling it the Morrice Line rebuild,” Dedoes said. “We’re rebuilding the 46,000-volt system through there. It’s part of our reliability program, over the next five years, to increase reliability on our high voltage lines. A lot of times we have tornadoes or something like that, and we have equipment poles replaced.”
Dedoes said Consumers owns the land in Thomas’ yard on which the utility poles are located, and there are no plans to either remove the stumps or to reimburse Thomas for doing so.
“Stump grinding and bringing in topsoil is not in the scope of our project and something we don’t do,” Dedoes said.
Thomas said he hasn’t yet paid to remove the stumps, since he has had no communication from Consumers. He obtained an estimate to have the stumps ground and removed, and to have the area re-seeded with grass — for $6,100.
“I’m not going to have the stumps taken out because I don’t know what Consumers is going to do,” Thomas said. “The executives down in their suites in the high rise buildings in Jackson, maybe they would know what’s going on if they came out here and looked around. About the time I get the stumps out and re-seed, they’ll come out and drive on it.”
Thomas said he understands Consumers owns the land the poles are situated on, but isn’t pleased the trees, planted by his great-grandfather, were cut down.
“It’s hard to explain to my grandchildren why their great great-grandfather’s trees have been cut down by strangers,” Thomas said. “My rights were violated, as far as I’m concerned. I keep wondering if I’d gotten a petition going or something, if it would have made a difference.”
