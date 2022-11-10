OWOSSO — When Rex Wheeler was 19 and just breaking into racing at Owosso Speedway, he didn’t dream of someday owning the place.
“I would race on Saturday nights,” he recalled. “I remember waking up on Sunday mornings and thinking, ‘I’ve got to wait six days to do this again?’”
Every day is Saturday night now for the owner of Wheeler Trucking and resident of New Lothrop, who opened the gates Wednesday afternoon to show fans and media members the start of renovations that Wheeler hopes will reinvigorate the 83-year-old facility.
The most visible activity Wednesday was on the oval, where asphalt crews raced to put down a new surface.
“Even the asphalt guys are excited,” Wheeler quipped. “This isn’t a WalMart parking lot!”
Racing will continue on a regular schedule from early May through late October, Wheeler said, and construction on the facility will happen between early November and late April. By spring 2023, Wheeler said he plans to have a banner up that would detail what work is to be carried out each year.
“By the time I’m 60 it will be gorgeous!” said Wheeler, 55.
New restrooms are on the schedule for 2024, and numerous accessibility upgrades would include wheelchair ramps to the first row of the grandstand and an elevator so fans with limited mobility could easily reach the top of the stands.
The list of planned improvements includes new grandstands, new lighting and sound systems and a SAFER (Steel And Foam Energy Reduction) Barrier NASCAR-level crash wall.
Calling the acquisition “a dream come true,” Wheeler said he has big plans for the track, which opened in 1939 as a one-quarter mile oval. It closed between 1944-46, when it served as a German prisoner of war camp, and at other times when the track was converted to different distances.
Famous drivers who have raced at Owosso include Benny Parsons, the 1973 Winston Cup Series champion; Rochester, Mich. native Brad Keselowski, who won his championship in 2012, and Erik Jones, the 2017 Rookie of the Year.
“We have purchased a part of history here,” Wheeler said, “and we are investing the resources needed to make Owosso Speedway a crown jewel of short tracks.”
Wheeler hopes to build a new fanbase with family-friendly initiatives, like offering free admission to anyone 20 year old or younger. Adults would pay $14 each, well below past ticket prices that reached the mid-20s per person.
National sponsors like Bridgestone and Love’s Travel Stop will help keep prices low, with the goal of getting young people hooked on racing. There will even be a couple of nights where adult admission will be just $5, along with concession stand specials like $1 hot dogs.
Two dozen races are planned for the 2023 season, including the prestigious Hot Shoe 100, lured away from its former home at Springport Speedway.
“We will make this a destination for the state of Michigan,” Wheeler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.