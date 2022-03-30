FLINT — The attorney for a woman who sued the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners over an apparent Open Meetings Act violation has filed a response to a request by a former commissioner that seeks to have him dropped from the lawsuit because he was “unfamiliar” with OMA requirements.
Philip Ellison, the attorney for Nichole Ruggiero, filed his response to an affidavit filed by former commissioner and board chair Jeremy Root. Ellison in his filing takes issue with Root claiming ignorance of the OMA.
“The defense presented by defendant Jeremy Root’s motion is absolutely incredible,” Ellison’s motion states. “The argument is that Jeremy Root, a longtime local office holder, was too imbecilic to recognize his obligations under the OMA (despite conceding he knew of the law’s existence and applicability) or otherwise was just plain willfully ignorant of the law he took an oath to uphold.”
The claim by Root is somewhat questionable, since Ruggiero has sued the county board successfully at least twice over Open Meetings Act violations while Root was a commissioner and/or chair of the board.
In Root’s affidavit, he claimed not to know the OMA requirements for entering into closed session, and that he has never received “legal education, legal training, or any other training” in reading and interpreting statutes, nor “had no intention of violating the OMA” when county board members voted in closed session to approve bonuses to county employees — including themselves — from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“While I served as Chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, I was aware of the OMA but unfamiliar with that act’s specific requirements regarding closed sessions,” the affidavit states. “I did not understand and appreciate the limited exemptions under which closed sessions are proper.”
Ruggiero sued the county board in July 2021 after the board voted earlier that month during closed session to award themselves and other elected officials bonuses up to $25,000. Frontline workers and other county employees received about $600 after taxes. Some county employees received nothing.
The board’s vote to award themselves “hazard pay” bonuses ignited a firestorm of controversy in Shiawassee County, and was covered by local, national and international news outlets.
The lawsuit was transferred to Genesee County due to conflicts involving local officials. A judge ruled the bonus payments were illegal and to be returned. The board later met in open session and again approved bonuses for county employees, but not elected officials.
A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 25, and Genesee County Judge Mark Latchana will rule at that time what the next steps in the case will be.
Root stepped down as chairman of the county board following the ARPA scandal, then resigned from the board completely in January in the wake of a sexting scandal in which he sent sexually inappropriate texts to a female Pleasant View employee and offered her a job with the county.
A group of Shiawassee County residents attempted to have Root, along with commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7, recalled but failed to turn in the required signatures to the county clerk on time.
