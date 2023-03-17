3 MSP troopers charged with assault for use of excessive force on Owosso cyclist

Michigan State Police troopers pin a man to the ground after wrestling him from a bike in Owosso on Aug. 24, 2022.

 MSP via YouTube

CORUNNA — Three Flint Post Michigan State Police troopers were arraigned in 66th District Court Friday on assault charges stemming from an on-duty incident which occurred in Owosso last August.

Following an MSP investigation, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner charged troopers Ryan Fitzko, Cody Lukas and Justin Simpson with one misdemeanor assault and battery charge each. Lukas faces an additional charge for felony misdconduct in office.

