3 MSP troopers charged with assault for use of excessive force on Owosso cyclist

CORUNNA — Three Flint Post Michigan State Police troopers were arraigned in 66th District Court Friday on assault charges stemming from an on-duty incident which occurred in Owosso last August.
Following an MSP investigation, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner charged troopers Ryan Fitzko, Cody Lukas and Justin Simpson with one misdemeanor assault and battery charge each. Lukas faces an additional charge for felony misdconduct in office.
The officers were charged in connection with an arrest made in the early hours of Aug. 24, 2022. According to a redacted MSP arrest report — authored by Lukas — Fitzko and Lukas observed a bicyclist traveling westbound on Clyde Street, near its intersection with Chipman Street in Owosso at around 1:13 a.m.
The troopers claim that the cyclist was biking in the middle of the road, with no visible lights, so they effected a traffic stop at Chipman and Freeman streets. The report says the subject — whose name has been redacted — attempted to flee. The troopers pursued and in the process of apprehending the subject engaged in “several physical strikes, taser deployment, and OC spray deployment.”
In-car camera footage of the incident released by MSP “in the interest of transparency,” shows two troopers run up to a cyclist, who at this point is clearly biking on the sidewalk, and wrestling him to the ground after he declined to stop when directed. After a period of scrumming on the ground, the cyclist appears to lash out with a leg, prompting one of the troopers to respond with a running kick and, later, several punches.
A second MSP car then arrives on the scene and a third trooper, presumably Simpson, joins Fitzko and Lukas in holding the cyclist on the ground. Troopers are heard yelling at the cyclist, already on the ground, to “get on the ground.” The cyclist responds by saying that “this is bullsh*t.” He then appears to get punched several more times. Later, after seemingly being sprayed in the eyes, the cyclist vows that he is “f*cking calling my lawyer … it was a light on a bicycle.”
By the end of the released footage six officers appear to be on the scene.
Lukas’ arrest report claims that a search of the cyclist’s backpack yielded “approximately .5 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin in a clear container.” It is unclear if the substance was ever confirmed as narcotic.
The report further indicated that the cyclist was transported to Memorial Hospital, where it was determined that he had sustained a redacted injury requiring that he remain at the facility.
“The use of excessive force by a Michigan State Police trooper against anyone is unacceptable and inexcusable,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP, via press release. “In this department, we have zero tolerance for police officers who engage in criminal misconduct. Policing is a privilege bestowed upon those who swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and protect the public’s safety, and it is incumbent on every officer, and those who lead police officers, to hold themselves and those around them accountable for their conduct.”
As a result of this incident, Lukas was suspended effective Aug. 30, 2022, and Fitzko and Simpson were reassigned from road patrol duties while the investigation was underway. With the issuance of criminal charges, all three are now on suspension and will remain suspended pending adjudication of the criminal case and any resulting administrative investigation.
These charges follow criminal charges issued in another case involving members of the MSP Third District. Tri-City Post trooper Paul Arrowood was arraigned in 70th Disctric Court on March 3 for misdemeanor assault and felony misdonduct in office charges.
“Each of these matters is a breach of public trust that tarnishes the reputation of our department,” Gasper said. “Whether or not a criminal charge is issued, or a criminal conviction is obtained, our members will be held administratively accountable when they act outside of policy and training.
“While each of these situations represents an individual incident, we are taking a wholistic review to look beyond the surface to identify if there are improvements we can make to prevent similar situations in the future. Actions we are taking include ensuring there is accountability by supervisors, including the reassignments of supervisors to ensure we have the right personnel in the right places; evaluating our use of force training, specifically training around strikes to the head and face; and building upon our de-escalation training program, among other initiatives.
“The residents of Michigan deserve a police agency that treats all people with dignity and respect, and I am committed to ensuring the Michigan State Police lives up to this standard.”
