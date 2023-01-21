MIDDLEBURY TWP. — A decision on whether Middlebury Township will financially support the Shiawassee Area Transportation Authority’s bus service has been put off until at least February.
Board members met Jan. 17, in part to consider entering into an agreement with SATA on providing service to the townshp, located on the westernmost edge of Shiawassee County, where it borders Clinton.
The township participated previously, but bowed out after realizing the cost (the exact amount is unknown) far outweighed the number of residents who made use of it.
Township resident Robin Cannon has led the initiative to persuade the board to rejoin the service.
Cannon’s son Cody, 17, has a genetic condition that has led to the loss of one eye and severely restricted vision in the other. The Corunna High School senior has to depend on others to take him places, which isn’t much fun when you want to get a job or go shopping.
Cannon said she felt the board was leaning toward a no vote on the proposal. In response, Cannon said she suggested board members consider paying the suggested prorated amount of $2,200 for six months and evaluate ridership totals from there.
In an email, Middlebury Township Supervisor Jeffery Swan confirmed that a vote had been postponed until the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Swan said past attempts to affiliate with SATA have “turned out poorly.” For the next meeting, Swan said the board plans to invite a SATA representative to speak to members and be able to answer questions.
Cannon said she also plans to attend the next meeting, and hopes to bring more than the two supporters who spoke in favor of affiliating with SATA at the most recent meeting.
She also urged them to look at the disabled population who would use the service as one entity, and not as a subset of the larger overall population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.