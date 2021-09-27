BENNINGTON TWP. — The Shiawassee Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for both dogs and cats from Oct. 4-9 as part of the annual Bissell Empty the Shelters event.
“We will be following our normal business hours and adoption procedures. Adopters are highly encouraged to fill out an adoption profile prior to visiting the shelter. It can be found on our website at shspets.org,” the SHS said in a press release.
The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its fall 2021 national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 4-10, a quarterly event to find animals homes through reduced adoption fees at shelters across the country.
During each nationwide event, Bissell Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. This fall’s event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 38 states.
“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”
Visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.