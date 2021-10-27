CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur didn’t mince words Oct. 20 when describing the county’s financial position during the recent Committee of the Whole meeting — suggesting the county could face bankruptcy over pension costs.
The “800-pound gorilla in the room,” he said, is the county’s $50 million in unfunded pension liability, a situation he likened to “standing on the edge of the cliff and staring over.
“We have about $120 (million). We need about $170 (million) and that’s not only a huge number, but when you consider that our (annual) budget is only $18 million, having a $50 million shortfall is a staggering amount of money,” Brodeur, R-District 2, explained to the county board, adding, “We need to take it very seriously.”
Thursday, commissioners voted unanimously to authorize county Coordinator Brian Boggs to proceed with the necessary steps to begin the pension bonding process, a move that, in theory, will allow the county to finance its legacy costs to the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) out at a lower cost to the county over a period of 18 years.
“I am highly interested in saving our county in the next 10, 15, 20 years from having to go through that intensely painful process (of bankruptcy) and the only way we can do that is to start to fix things now,” Brodeur said. “I think this bonding is a very important step toward that (progress).”
In the coming months county officials will proceed with crafting and reviewing a comprehensive financial plan required by statute for the bonding process. The plan will need to be approved by the Michigan Department of Treasury in order to move forward with bonding. A notice of intent must be published in a newspaper, launching a 45-day referendum period in which electors could petition to have the bonding measure placed on the ballot.
“If electors in the amount of 10 percent of the electorate or 15,000 electors, whichever is lesser, file a petition with the clerk, then it has to go (to the ballot),” said Eric McGlothlin of Dickinson and Wright, the county’s bond counsel. If a petition is not filed within the 45-day period, the county can proceed with the bonding process.
The notice of intent, McGlothlin said, does not require the county to issue bonds but merely provides “half the authority to do so,” with the remaining clearance coming from the Department of Treasury.
Boggs likened the bonding process to refinancing a home.
“All the unfunded liability would be turned over and paid up to MERS and then they would be investing that and the assumption is that we would make more by doing it that way at a lower cost,” he said, noting the county currently pays approximately $4.1 million toward the unfunded liabilities every year, along with an additional $1.1 million in fees for current employees.
“Together, that’s $5.2 million and, over the course of the next several years, that unfunded number blossoms into $6 million (plus),” Boggs said, “which would become unsustainable over the course of the next 10 to 12 years for the county. By doing this, we’re essentially cutting our bill in half but financing it out longer.”
“This is not the same as switching the fiduciary from MERS to another plan,” Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said. “This is bonding the legacy costs that we have, no matter who the holder of it is.”
The county’s financial advisers indicated there is risk associated with bonding, given fluctuations in the market. MERS is a market-based pension, Boggs noted, so “fluctuations in the market will affect us whether it’s with MERS or whether it’s bonded and then the money given over to MERS.”
Commissioners opted to authorize Boggs to proceed with the bond process and bring documents back for board approval after receiving lengthy presentations from the county’s financial advisers/bond counsel, MERS and Watkins Ross.
“We’re not sitting through these presentations because it’s fun,” Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, said. “We’re really trying to help the people that have their pensions.”
