CORUNNA — Jeremy Root resigned as chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners before a special meeting Sunday afternoon — and didn’t show up for the session — but that did little to quell the public’s frustration with the board’s uneven disbursement of COVID-19 hazard pay to county employees, which included a combined $65,000 in bonuses to commissioners.
Hundreds of residents packed into the Community Center at 5 p.m. Sunday as a bare quorum commissioners gathered for a special meeting to discuss the reorganization of the board, occupying more than two hours of public comment with calls for honesty, transparency and further investigation into county government.
Many residents also called upon commissioners to submit a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeking Root’s and Commissioner Cindy Garber’s removal from the board, and a few requested that county Coordinator Brian Boggs be removed, though no formal action was taken.
Commissioners Marlene Webster, R-District 1, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, John Plowman, R-District 7 and Vice Chairman Brandon Marks, R-District 4, voted unanimously to accept Root’s resignation as chairman. Webster subsequently nominated Brodeur to serve as the new board chair, which received support, 4-0.
“It will be my goal that this board will no longer run based on personality,” Brodeur said moments after being sworn in as chairman. “This board, we must move to be running based on professionalism where all commissioners get the same information, where the public, as much as possible, is informed of things.”
Brodeur encouraged residents to attend future meetings. He also acknowledged his inexperience — he’s only served on the board for seven months — but maintained he’ll do his “very best to re-establish the trust of the community and be open and honest as much as is absolutely possible.”
“If I’m not doing that, please feel free to come to meetings and let me know,” Brodeur said. “I’ll stay around until everybody leaves.”
Root, R-District 5, Garber, R-District 6, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, did not attend Sunday’s meeting. County Clerk Caroline Wilson indicated Holzhausen’s absence was excused. None offered a reason for missing the session.
Commissioners have been under fire since July 19 when Webster revealed they had voted 6-0 on July 15 to provide COVID-19 “hazard” pay bonuses to most county employees from federal relief funding. Webster blamed Root for conducting a closed meeting on the topic and then divvying up the $557,000 with commissioners and other elected officials receiving the bulk of the money intended for front-line workers.
Since then, the county has been sued, the prosecutor issued an opinion calling the payments illegal, a Genesee County judge ordered officials to repay bonuses over $5,000, and most officials agreed to repay the funds. In addition, four commissioners asked Wilson to post a special meeting Sunday to remove Root as board chairman.
Commissioners did not discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds during Sunday’s special meeting. Brodeur said he’s unsure at this point when the topic will be revisited, though he fully understands residents’ frustrations.
Because Root is elected, the board does not have the power to remove him from office. He will retain his District 5 seat representing Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships, as well as a portion of Caledonia Township.
Root’s resignation hours ahead of Sunday’s meeting did little to preclude residents from articulating their displeasure with the county board’s recent actions as numerous residents stood and spoke.
Byron resident Jeff Reed announced his plans to file a recall petition against Root in the coming days.
“He is going to be removed, no doubt about it in my mind,” Reed said. “If I have to walk to every residence and business in District 5, I’ll do it to get rid of the guy. He’s a no good son of a (expletive).”
Bancroft resident and former Shiawassee Township supervisor Anthony Karhoff, a Democrat, said he planned to run against Root in the 2022 election.
“(Root) doesn’t deserve that chair because he can’t even stand here (today),” Karhoff said during public comment, drawing a chorus of cheers.
“I’m proud of our community but disgusted in the greed and discretion of the highest elected officials in our county,” Karhoff wrote in a Facebook post later Sunday. “I stand firm against those that choose to fill their pockets with thousands of dollars.”
Nichole Ruggiero, who filed the OMA suit against the county, joined several residents in requesting the board submit a letter to Whitmer seeking Root’s removal from the board.
“I think that would help make us whole and maybe instill some faith,” she said.
Resident Erin Ibarra, wife of two-time sheriff candidate Joe Ibarra, called out officials for years of backroom actions.
“This county and every taxpayer has suffered at the hands of the good ol’ boys club long enough,” Erin Ibarra said, drawing considerable applause.
“What we are here to discuss is just the tip of a big iceberg and it will continue to grow if we don’t stop it, beginning today,” she continued. “County government has not been transparent and it will not end until a serious investigation occurs by an agency who can uncover what I call a criminal enterprise.”
Owosso City Council member Dan Law noted commissioners’ actions are not only an embarrassment to Shiawassee County, but an embarrassment to the nation.
“You thought it was OK to do closed session? Was it a contract negotiation or a pending legal case discussed with the attorney? Because those are the only two reasons (to have a closed session). I know that. Why can’t you?” Law asked. “This board, this whole county government needs major reform.”
One of the loudest ovations of the evening came following comments from Probate Court Administrator Sara Edwards, a 23-year county employee who described, in detail, how the COVID-19 hazard pay controversy has impacted her staff.
“It used to be the case that county employees took pride in their jobs. They were honored to serve the county because they felt they were valued and trusted and heard,” Edwards said. “For many years, I was witness to working as a team with administration, the commissioners and everyone together for the good of the county. The mentality of this administration of late has become one of superiority and secrecy. It has eroded our morale as county employees to an all-time low.”
Edwards said she could list “countless examples” of times employees have been treated poorly and/or unfairly by the county’s current administration, noting there have been “instances of deceit, dishonesty, disrespect, ridicule and threats, all of which could have been addressed if (county officials) could have just worked together as a team in a respectful way.”
“This mentality and these actions have caused damage that I really worry will never be repaired,” Edwards said.
Worst of all, she said, were the comments made by Boggs, who defended the COVID-19 hazard payments in a July 20 interview with The Argus-Press, explaining, “It was to the benefit of the employees and perhaps we should not pursue other ideas like this to get them additional funding if this is how it’s going to be received.”
“Who treats people like that? Who says that? Something has to change,” Edwards said. “I really hope this is the beginning of regaining the trust, eliminating the ‘Us vs. Them’ and rebuilding a team to work for the better of this county.”
Webster, reflecting on Sunday’s proceedings via her commissioner Facebook page, said Root’s resignation as board chairman is a step in the right direction.
“We still have a long way to go to get our county government back to effectively serving our citizens but it’s a good start,” she said.
The board of commissioners will reconvene Aug. 9-12. Meetings begin at 5 p.m. inside the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St.
