New Lothrop teen completes project for Eagle Scout certification

NEW LOTHROP — Students at New Lothrop Elementary School will get to enjoy a new “ga-ga pit” among other things at their newly improved playground this fall thanks to Noah Wenzlick and his decision to take on the project as his final task to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
Wenzlick, who is going into his junior year at New Lothrop High School, has been a Hornet since first grade. Before that he and his family lived in Chesaning.
“He’s an incredible student with a lot of drive and ambition. I’m very proud of him for taking the lead to get his Eagle Scout badge,” said New Lothrop Elementary School Principal Michelle Barrett.
He has his eyes set on a degree in mechanical engineering but hasn’t quite made up his mind on a school.
He is the son of Jamie and Sheila Wenzlick and has a sister Chelsea, 27, and a brother, Owen, 7.
“I could go on and on about Noah, he’s just a tremendous young man. His father and I are so proud of him. One of the things he did with the ball pit was make an ADA-accessible gate so that kids with mobility issues could enjoy it. His younger brother has special needs, so that was important to him to make that happen,” his mother Sheila Wenzlick said.
Growing up, Noah Wenzlick was into scouts at an early age. “I originally got involved with cub scouts when I was like six or seven and I went through all five years, and then got the Arrow of Light badge and transferred over to Boy Scouts,” Wenzlick said. Currently he is a part of Boy Scout Troop #90.
“Boy Scouts definitely teaches you how to be a leader and helps you build up confidence and better communication. It gives so many life skills that I’ve already used in this project, it’s really helped me a lot. Only about 5 percent of all scouts attain the level of Eagle Rank and I’m very proud to have done so.”
Wenzlick is also an avid fisherman and does so locally and up north on family vacations.
“I’ll fish for whatever is in the area really. I’ll fish for pike, bass, walleye — whatever is biting. I just caught a really nice one at the bridge on Gary and Lincon Roads” he said.
Throughout his time scouting, he said it was the opportunities to be close to nature that kept him coming back for more. “It was definitely all the camping and hiking trips we went on, like at Isle Royale.”
To start the process of becoming an Eagle Scout, a boy scout must earn the rank of Life Scout, the second-highest below Eagle, and hold that rank for at least six months.
“To become an Eagle Scout, I had to earn a total of 21 different badges. To earn them you had to complete things like cooking and communications tasks — there were a bunch of different things that each teach you something valuable,” he said.
The scout also has to complete an Eagle Scout service project which must benefit their community in some way.
According to the Eagle Scout handbook, “In addition to providing service and fulfilling the part of the Scout Oath, to help other people at all times, one of the primary purposes of the Eagle Scout service project is to demonstrate or hone or to learn and develop, leadership skills. Related to this are important lessons in project management and taking responsibility for a significant accomplishment.”
For his project, he chose to make several upgrades and improvements to the playground at New Lothrop Elementary.
The most significant part of the project was installing two ga-ga ball pits. Ga-ga ball is played in an enclosed octagon and is similar to dodgeball.
“They have ga-ga ball at a few different places, like after the football games, and its always a big hit. Kids enjoy it and I know I enjoy it. So I wanted to be able to give the students something fun they could do during recess,” Wenzlick said. “Originally, I was just going to do one, but the school loved it so much that they asked for two.”
The project was sponsored by the New Lothrop Schools PTO, who provided the $2200 of funding for it.
He said the planning for the project started back in the winter and he had to get the school district to buy into the project. “It was very easy, they were very happy to see it was happening, and really enjoyed the idea.”
Beside the two new ball pits, as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project, Wenzlick also installed two new tetherball poles and repainted the basketball court, foursquare box and also painted an area for hopscotch. He headed up the actual construction and other work, which began in late June, and wrapped up about a month later.
