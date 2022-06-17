BANCROFT — The Burns Grange, 6630 Cole Road, is holding a jamboree Friday.
Dinner is from 4:30 to 6p.m. Goulash, bread, salad, dessert and beverages will be served. Cost i $8 per person.
Music will be played from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Donations area welcome for the Grange dictionary project.
There will also be a50/50 drawing and fefreshments available.
