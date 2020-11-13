The following property crimes were reported by various agencies in the Shiawassee County area for October. Information is provided by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (which compiles data from other areas).

Key: B&E — Breaking & Entering; UDAA — Unauthorized Driving Away Auto; MDOP — Malicious Destruction of Property; LFA — Larceny From Automobiles; DWLS — Driving While License Suspend; and UTL — Unable to Locate.

Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull

10-2: 5000 block of West Bennington Road. Larceny, Tables, No suspect

10-12: 1000 block of West Hibbard Road. LFA, Glasses, No suspect

Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon

No Property Crimes to Report

Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush

10-7: 3000 block of North M-52. Larceny, License Plate, No suspect

Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice

10-2: 1000 block of East M-21. Computer Tablet, 1 Suspect

10-15: 1000 block of East M-21. B&E, Cash Stolen, No suspect

Dispatched Property Crime Reports For Police Agencies In Shiawassee County:

Bancroft Police Department

1 Larceny

Byron Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Corunna Police Department

1 B&E, 2 Larceny

Durand Police Department

3 Larceny, 1 UDAA

Laingsburg Police Department

1 Larceny

Lennon Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Morrice Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

New Lothrop Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Owosso Police Department

2 B&E, 1 Larceny, 1 MDOP, 2 UDAA

Perry Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Michigan State Police Post 35

1 B&E, 1 Larceny, 2 MDOP, 2 UDAA

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office

1 B&E, 3 Larceny, 1 LFA

Vernon Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Oct. 16-31

Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull

10-19: 9000 block of South Ruess Road. Larceny, Hemp Plants, No suspect

10-20: 5000 block of West Bennington Road. Larceny, Tools, 1 Suspect

10-24: 2000 block of West Hibbard Road. MDOP, Yard Damage, No suspect

10-26: 11,000 block of South Woodbury Road. LFA, Consumable Goods, No suspect

10-29: 1000 block of West Lansing Road. LFA, License Plate, No suspect

Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon

10-16: 1000 block of North Saginaw St. B&E, Tools, No suspect

Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush

No Property Crimes to Report

Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice

10-16: 3000 block of South Vernon Road. LFA, Purse Tools, 1 Suspect

10-18: 200 block East McArthur St. MDOP, Office Equipment, 1 Suspect

10-18: 11000 block of East M-21. Larceny, Trail Cameras, No suspect

10-31: 6000 block of North Seymour Road. Larceny, Hunting Blind, 1 Suspect

Dispatched Property Crime Reports For Police Agencies In Shiawassee County:

Bancroft Police Department

1 Larceny

Byron Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Corunna Police Department

1 Larceny

Durand Police Department

1 Larceny, 1 UDAA

Laingsburg Police Department

1 Larceny

Lennon Police Department

1 MDOP

Morrice Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

New Lothrop Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Owosso Police Department

3 B&E, 8 Larceny, 8 LFA, 2 MDOP, 2 UDAA

Perry Police Department

1 Larceny, 1 UDAA

Michigan State Police Post 35

3 B&E, 7 Larceny, 1 LFA, 4 MDOP

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office

1 B&E, 4 Larceny, 3 LFA, 2 MDOP

Vernon Police Department

1 Larceny

