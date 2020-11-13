The following property crimes were reported by various agencies in the Shiawassee County area for October. Information is provided by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (which compiles data from other areas).
Key: B&E — Breaking & Entering; UDAA — Unauthorized Driving Away Auto; MDOP — Malicious Destruction of Property; LFA — Larceny From Automobiles; DWLS — Driving While License Suspend; and UTL — Unable to Locate.
Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull
10-2: 5000 block of West Bennington Road. Larceny, Tables, No suspect
10-12: 1000 block of West Hibbard Road. LFA, Glasses, No suspect
Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon
No Property Crimes to Report
Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush
10-7: 3000 block of North M-52. Larceny, License Plate, No suspect
Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice
10-2: 1000 block of East M-21. Computer Tablet, 1 Suspect
10-15: 1000 block of East M-21. B&E, Cash Stolen, No suspect
Dispatched Property Crime Reports For Police Agencies In Shiawassee County:
Bancroft Police Department
1 Larceny
Byron Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Corunna Police Department
1 B&E, 2 Larceny
Durand Police Department
3 Larceny, 1 UDAA
Laingsburg Police Department
1 Larceny
Lennon Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Morrice Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
New Lothrop Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Owosso Police Department
2 B&E, 1 Larceny, 1 MDOP, 2 UDAA
Perry Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Michigan State Police Post 35
1 B&E, 1 Larceny, 2 MDOP, 2 UDAA
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
1 B&E, 3 Larceny, 1 LFA
Vernon Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Oct. 16-31
Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull
10-19: 9000 block of South Ruess Road. Larceny, Hemp Plants, No suspect
10-20: 5000 block of West Bennington Road. Larceny, Tools, 1 Suspect
10-24: 2000 block of West Hibbard Road. MDOP, Yard Damage, No suspect
10-26: 11,000 block of South Woodbury Road. LFA, Consumable Goods, No suspect
10-29: 1000 block of West Lansing Road. LFA, License Plate, No suspect
Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon
10-16: 1000 block of North Saginaw St. B&E, Tools, No suspect
Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush
No Property Crimes to Report
Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice
10-16: 3000 block of South Vernon Road. LFA, Purse Tools, 1 Suspect
10-18: 200 block East McArthur St. MDOP, Office Equipment, 1 Suspect
10-18: 11000 block of East M-21. Larceny, Trail Cameras, No suspect
10-31: 6000 block of North Seymour Road. Larceny, Hunting Blind, 1 Suspect
Dispatched Property Crime Reports For Police Agencies In Shiawassee County:
Bancroft Police Department
1 Larceny
Byron Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Corunna Police Department
1 Larceny
Durand Police Department
1 Larceny, 1 UDAA
Laingsburg Police Department
1 Larceny
Lennon Police Department
1 MDOP
Morrice Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
New Lothrop Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Owosso Police Department
3 B&E, 8 Larceny, 8 LFA, 2 MDOP, 2 UDAA
Perry Police Department
1 Larceny, 1 UDAA
Michigan State Police Post 35
3 B&E, 7 Larceny, 1 LFA, 4 MDOP
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
1 B&E, 4 Larceny, 3 LFA, 2 MDOP
Vernon Police Department
1 Larceny
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.