CORUNNA — A 42-year-old Lennon man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with multiple felonies following a brief standoff with police Sunday afternoon in Lennon.
Eric Francis Edwards, 42, was arrested by the Michigan State Police Sunday and he was arraigned Monday in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and two counts of felony firearm.
He posted a $50,000 surety bond ($5,000 cash) and was released from the Shiawassee County Jail.
A probable cause conference was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. May 26 and a preliminary exam at 2 p.m. June 1, both before Clarkson.
The incident began about 3 p.m. after a phone call reporting he was holding two women hostage at a home in the village. MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter said Thursday, however, there were no women present when he was taken into custody.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive at the scene. Edwards allegedly walked out of the home and pointed a firearm at the deputies.
No shots were fired and he went back into the home. The MSP Emergency Support Team was called, but before they could fully deploy, Edwards surrendered — within about 30 minutes.
In addition to the standoff-related charges, Edwards also was arraigned Monday in connection with a Nov. 27, 2020 incident in which he faces counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession/sale of a taser, driving without insurance, driving with an expired license and unlawful use of a license plate.
He posted a $20,000 ($2,000 cash) surety bond on those charges.
Edwards posted a $1,000 bond on the charges in December and was scheduled for arraignment on the driving charges in January, but failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest in January and his bond was forfeited.
The driving charges now are slated for hearings along with the new case.
Edwards’ criminal history includes a plea to unlawful use of a vehicle, for which he was sentenced to 12 months in jail; a 2006 plea to OWI third offense, for which he was sentenced to 23 to 60 months in prison; as well as a 2014 plea to another count of OWI, and resisting and obstructing, for which he was sentenced to 20 to 60 months in prison.
Multiple other charges were dismissed in exchange for the pleas.
