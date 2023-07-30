LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg is one step closer to having a city-wide celebration for every season. Saturday was the high point of the inaugural Summerfest (it began on Thusday and concludes today) which joins the venerable Springtime Festival — which recently celebrated its 40th-anniversary — and Winterfest in Laingsburg’s event lineup. One can imagine that the addition of a fall festival is right around the corner.
Saturday’s downtown happening centered on Laingsburg’s annual pancake breakfast, which has been doling out flapjacks to hungry residents on a select day in July for nearly 60 years now. Now a part of the larger Summerfest fold, this year’s breakfast, which ran from 8 to 11 a.m. raised funds for its cousin celebration, Winterfest.
Also raising funds was Laingsburg Schools’ Red Thunder robotics team, which raffled off electronics to help defray some of its expenses — such as entry fees for national competitions which can run over $5,000.
Saturday also saw classic cars line the streets for the Looking Glass Outreach auto show and a performance by the Spirit Expression dance group.
Meanwhile, in McClintock Park, there was a volleyball tournament and family entertainment from Nick Thomas, a juggler and comedian from Sterling Heights.
The Looking Glass Outreach car show was actually just one of two Summerfest-associated hot rod appreciation opportunities.
There was also the Mike Morey Memorial Car show at American Legion Post 248 from 1 to 5 p.m., which was accompanied by beer and grill fare.
The cars shown ran the gamut, from century old vanguards of the industrial age, to classic American muscle cars and modern rides. There was even an old dairy truck.
One of the most popular among the muscle cars on display was Bob Sali’s 1968 Camaro, purchased in the owner’s senior year of high school.
