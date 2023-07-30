LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg is one step closer to having a city-wide celebration for every season. Saturday was the high point of the inaugural Summerfest (it began on Thusday and concludes today) which joins the venerable Springtime Festival — which recently celebrated its 40th-anniversary — and Winterfest in Laingsburg’s event lineup. One can imagine that the addition of a fall festival is right around the corner.

Saturday’s downtown happening centered on Laingsburg’s annual pancake breakfast, which has been doling out flapjacks to hungry residents on a select day in July for nearly 60 years now. Now a part of the larger Summerfest fold, this year’s breakfast, which ran from 8 to 11 a.m. raised funds for its cousin celebration, Winterfest.

