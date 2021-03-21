Caledonia Twp. seeks supervisor candidates

CALEDONIA TWP. — Caledonia Township is seeking candidates to fill its vacant supervisor position, left open by the recent death of Supervisor Ed Bruckman.
Bruckman died at his home March 11 at age 77. He served as a trustee on the township board for 16 years and was unanimously appointed supervisor in February 2019 — taking over after the death of Supervisor Joe DeCaire.
Reelected in November 2020, Bruckman’s term expires in November 2024.
The board includes the superisor, treasurer, clerk and four trustees.
Those interested in the post are asked to submit a resume to the township hall, 135 N. State Road, or email clerk@michonline.net. Applicants must be township residents. The deadline is noon Friday.
“We, as a board, are looking for someone obviously to lead us. Knowledge in infrastructure and that kind of thing is always key,” Clerk Marcy Brady said.
The township supervisor is responsible for overseeing budgets, looking after construction projects and upkeep of the township hall, among other tasks. The supervisor also sits on the township’s board of trustees. The position pays more than $16,000 per year.
While Bruckman’s tenure as supervisor was short, he made quite an impact, Brady said.
“In that quick period of time, he definitely did a lot of maintenance here at the township hall and made great connections with all our other entities that we need to work with to keep things moving quickly,” she said. “He just was really, really dedicated to keeping the township going in a very good manner.
“We’re going to miss him deeply.”
The township board will reconvene at 7 p.m. March 29 to consider candidates for appointment. The meeting will be held in-person inside the township hall.
For more information, call (989) 743-5300.
