Boggs to leave role with county in December

CORUNNA — County Coordinator Brian Boggs announced his departure from the position at Thursday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners special meeting.
Boggs, in an announcement that seemingly surprised commissioners, said he will step down effective Dec. 31.
“I received an offer to advance my career and I couldn’t turn it down,” he said.
Boggs was under contract with the county board on a three-year, part-time basis until June 19, 2023, but the agreement is at-will and allows Boggs to terminate his employment at any time by providing the board at least six weeks’ notice in writing.
Boggs was hired as interim county coordinator on April 16, 2020, while enrolled at the Mitchell-Hamline College of Law in St.Paul, Minnesota.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, noted Boggs’ accomplishments and said he will personally miss the “great working relationship” he had with Boggs.
“I think his accomplishments in getting this county back on firm financial footing have been exceptional. His (position) will be big shoes to fill. I appreciate that he’s given us so much advanced warning that he’s given us time to search for a candidate.
“Obviously, I wish him the best and am not surprised that someone else has hired him. I’ve been afraid of and expecting this for a while,” Brodeur said.
Following a closed session requested by Boggs under state law for a personnel evaluation, the board reconvened in open session and discussed hiring a firm to conduct a candidate search for a new county coordinator. The board originally made a motion to approve the firm Walsh Municipal Services for the search, but the motion was withdrawn following discussion. Commissioner Cindy Garber said she wasn’t prepared for the news of Boggs’ departure and wanted more time before deciding on hiring a firm to conduct the search.
“I don’t know if I want to approve this. I might want to take some time and look at this. I was not prepared to look at this today and make a decision in the next 10 or 15 minutes. I want to read this and really look it over and take time to ask questions,” Garber said.
Boggs emailed a list of accomplishments during his time as Shiawassee County coordinator to The Argus-Press. They include ending the MERS-defined benefit program for all new employees, allowing the county to reduce employee retirement payments from 26% to between 3 and 6%; changing the county health plan from self-funded to high-deductible, saving the county over $1 million annually; creating and hiring an assistance finance director; creating the Shiawassee County Land Bank; and beginning the process of rebuilding the county fund balance, which increased more than $1.3 million between 2020 and 2021 to bring the total to $2.5 million.
His tenure was not without controversy, however. Boggs was at the center of public ire during the board’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds scandal in July 2021 that saw commissioners give themselves and other county officials “hazard pay” bonuses using COVID funds.
According to previous Argus-Press reporting, Boggs, who received a $25,000 bonus as part of the scandal before county employees were forced to return the money, recommended transferring $3 million worth of COVID money into the county’s general fund “for the purpose of balancing out so that we’re not running in the negative and using other funds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.