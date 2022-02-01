CORUNNA — The efforts to recall several county commissioners who voted to give themselves bonuses with federal COVID-19 relief funds will not move forward after Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline passed without Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson receiving petition signatures.
Wilson confirmed she had not received any recall petitions before the deadline.
A group of Shiawassee County residents submitted recall petitions in August 2021 seeking the removal of county commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, John Plowman, R-District 7, and Jeremy Root, R-District 5, following the bonus scandal. Residents Jeff Reed (District 5), Don Goetschy (District 6), and Matthew Shepard (District 7), filed the petitions “for the betrayal of public trust and unethical conduct unbecoming an elected official.” All current commissioners are up for re-election in November.
Shepard and Reed could not be reached for comment Monday.
The recall against Root became moot after he resigned from the board earlier this month in the wake of a sexting scandal. A special board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Surbeck Building in Corunna to fill Root’s seat.
The push to unseat Root, Garber and Plowman came after a July 15 meeting during which commissioners voted — following a legally questionable closed session — to give themselves and other county elected officials COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses using federal relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Of the $557,000 disbursed, a large portion of the funds went to commissioners and other elected officials. Root received $25,000; Plowman and Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Garber, Marlene Webster, R-District 1, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, each received $5,000.
A Genesee County judge ordered county officials to repay the bonuses, and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office confirmed they had opened a criminal investigation.
After the recall petitions were filed, the language was approved by the Shiawassee Election Commission — which consists of Probate Court Judge Thomas Dignan, Wilson and County Treasurer Julie Sorenson — at a recall clarity hearing in September 2021.
The three targeted commissioners filed appeals in 35th Circuit Court challenging the validity of the petitions. Judge Matthew Stewart dismissed the commissioners’ appeals on technical grounds in October 2021, clearing the way for the recalls to proceed.
The number of signatures needed for a recall election is greater than or equal to 25 percent of the registered voters in a given district who participated in the last gubernatorial election — in this case, November 2018. In District 5, this would equate to about 1,130 signatures; in District 6, 1,038 signatures; and in District 7, 1,115 signatures.
If a petitioner achieves the required signatures within the allotted time, and those signatures are subsequently verified by the county clerk, the recall process can proceed.
The elected commissioner at that point would have 10 days to resign.
If the commissioner declined to step down, their name would automatically go on the ballot — alongside individual nominees from the county’s Democratic and Republican parties — for a recall election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.