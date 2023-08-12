PERRY — The City of Perry was hit by a tornado Friday evening.
It was, all things considered, a very mild tornado. As of last night, the National Weather Service had not yet given it an Enhanced Fujita grade (they go EF0-EF5), but early estimates from local meteorologists pegged it as an EF1 twister — about as low as you can go.
Still, mild or not, EF1 tornadoes produce 3 second wind gusts of up to 110 miles per hour, and Friday’s storm caused extensive damage in and around Perry’s city center.
Luckily, no injuries of any kind had been reported as of early this morning.
Reports of felled trees and downed power lines were myriad, and around half the city was without power as of around 9:30 p.m., with local officials giving no estimates as to when it would be restored. A Facebook post by the City of Perry urged residents to “limit sewer usage due to power outages and strain on pumping stations.”
Some of the most significant damage occurred right behind Perry City Hall, where a pavilion was torn off its posts, flagpoles were bent and two Department of Public Works buildings collapsed.
Perry Area firefighter Rick Lewis, on scene coordinating cleanup, saw Friday’s funnel cloud touch down at around 8 p.m. It whirled around downtown for a short period, before picking up and heading southeast, Lewis said.
The funnel cloud was later spotted by emergency personnel in the vicinity of Byron, but it does not appear to have touched down again in populated areas.
According to Lewis, the collapse of the DPW buildings severed some gas lines, necessitating a shutoff. On the whole, however, he did not, as of around 9 p.m., consider the damage to be too extensive to residential zones nearby.
“There’s some roof damage … nothing that (people) cannot live in,” he said.
Tiffany Little, who lives just down the road from city hall, went outside to capture video of swirling debris when Friday’s storm moved through.
She characterized the tornado as “scary” and “loud,” but said that she got through it all right.
“Thankfully, it missed our house,” she said.
Another city hall neighbor, Tony — who declined to give his last name — evinced a more cavalier attitude about the cyclone.
“I was like, this is awesome,” he said — though he noted that he was also “yelling at the kids to ‘go to the basement, go to the basement!’
The Shiawassee County Fairgrounds are roughly 13 miles to the north and east of downtown Perry. As the storm cell that produced Friday’s tornado developed, there were a number of nervous communications on emergency channels monitoring its progress and its distance from the largely storm shelter-free Shiawassee County Fair.
Ultimately, however, the system stayed south and the Fair got off more or less scot-free.
Shiawassee County Fair Board President Levi Zdunic said Friday that, in his 13 years on the board, there had never before been a tornado warning while the fair was ongoing.
Zdunic and emergency management personnel on site from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department collectively decided, after noting the storm system’s southerly trajectory, that the fairgrounds did not need to be evacuated.
“We were monitoring the weather of course. We were watching the cell and making sure that the storm stayed south of us. We were comfortable in the decision to continue monitoring the (cell) but continue with the fair as long as the storm continued to move to the east,” he said.
Zdunic further said the cell was never within 30 minutes of the fairgrounds.
Indoor events, such as the beef livestock auction, went on as if the county weren’t under any warnings, and even the evening’s outdoor grandstand event — the TNT Demolition Derby — was was only delayed 10 to 15 minutes by a severe thunderstorm warning shortly after 7 p.m.
The only other notable fairground interruption was an approximately two-hour shutdown of fair rides.
