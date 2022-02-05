The Argus-Press
The Shiawassee County Democratic Party’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m Wednesday.
This month’s meeting will be virtual-only on Zoom.
If you would like to attend virtually and are not on the party’s mailing list, please email shiawasseedems@gmail.com The link will be sent out via email Wednesday morning before the meeting, along with agenda and other documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.