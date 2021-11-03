BENNINGTON TWP. — At least one person was injured Tuesday night in a rollover crash on South M-52 north of Perry.
According to initial reports, a minivan went off the road, rolled onto its side and landed in a yard in the 8200 block of South M-52.
Perry Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene.
Police had no additional information before press time.
