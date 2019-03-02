Finally moving forward

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools Friday conducted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the high school’s secondary campus project.
Owosso Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said if all goes smoothly, work at the combined middle and high school campus should be complete by the end of summer 2020. At the latest, she said, January 2021 would be the completion date.
“I’m ecstatic,” Tuttle said. “It’s been a long time coming. I’m excited for our community and I’m excited for our kids. I’m excited for the future of Owosso.”
In November 2017, voters approved a $45.5-million bond to build elementary multipurpose rooms, which are currently under construction, and a middle school wing and improvements at the high school.
“We went for three bonds (over the years),” she said. “This is the one that passed. We failed on the first two. It’s been about 40 years since a bond passed in our school district, so it’s been a while.”
A presentation providing an overview of the project took place in the OHS auditorium before the ceremony outside.
“The majority of the work will occur during the summer breaks of 2019 and 2020 to minimize interference with student activities,” Tuttle previously said.
In August, she estimated about $4.5 million of the funds would go to the multipurpose rooms with the rest going toward the secondary campus.
Tuttle said there are a lot of needs the work at the high school will address.
“These will provide the modern day facilities to enhance the students’ learning,” she said. “We’re going to have additional security, additional classrooms and renovated hallways. Also, our media center will be converted into a union-style area. When kids are learning they can plug in their devices and so forth instead of just a regular computer lab.”
The secondary campus also will feature a two-court gymnasium for middle school students, a fitness center and indoor plaza, a media center, additional safety and security measures such as card readers and secure vestibules, technology advancements and a 1,000-seat auditorium — including a theatrical rigging system and an orchestra pit — and surrounding fine arts classrooms.
“I just want to thank the community,” Tuttle said. “It was a community effort and a lot of work. The community was tremendous in their support of education and for the youth of Owosso. I hope when the ribbon cutting takes place, everyone will come and enjoy all of the hard work so we can show it off.”
Tuttle called on Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, Owosso Director of Public Utilities Glen Chinavare, city engineer Randy Chesney and City Manager Nate Henne to help with the plans for the parking lots and flow of traffic.
“The city staff, including myself, worked on traffic flow through different design aspects,” Lenkart said. “We worked on that for over a couple of months over different meetings due to our schedules. It will be a process, but we’re excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.