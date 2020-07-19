VERNON — A good mystery has to include fortuitous twists and turns, maybe a little lawbreaking by the detective and, in the end, unlikely revelations that make the reader gasp.
Consider all the boxes checked.
The unlikely revelation in this case was huge — Barb Foland of Vernon and her sister Pat Johnson, of Ellijay, Georgia, suddenly discovered in early 2019 that their brother Lynn Norris, who died at age 22 in 1977 — apparently childless — had in fact fathered a son who now was seeking them out.
“I was quite taken aback,” Johnson said of her sister Barb revealing the discovery. “But, oh my gosh, yes, I was excited, ecstatic.”
Suddenly, the former Norris sisters and their families had a new nephew, Charlie Rowell — and his extended adoptive family — to get to know.
“The shock and awe of this discovery came with its share of trepidation,” Foland wrote in a letter to the DNA company 23 and Me, “but was quickly replaced by joy and love.
“This young man and his family are such a blessing to both my sister and me and our families,” she continued. “After the sadness of having not known Charlie for his first 45 years, my sister and I realized he is the man he is today because of the wonderful people who adopted him and the family in which he was raised.”
Nearly five decades ago, the Norris family lived in the Ionia area. Lynn Norris, the younger brother to Pat and Barb, apparently became romantically involved with a teenage girl.
According to Rowell, as relayed by his birth mother, when his grandfather, whom he believes was a prison guard in Ionia, found out his daughter was pregnant, he moved the family to Grayling. His mother’s family told no one of the pregnancy, not even Lynn Norris.
“I was born Aug. 15, 1974, in Grayling. I was adopted at 3 months old by a family in Oscoda,” he said. “I always knew I was adopted, but my parents treated me as their own.”
Rowell, who grew up in Oscoda, has an older adoptive sister and a younger brother.
“We have an awesome family,” he said. “We kids are close. It was a great way to grow up.”
Rowell said while he cares about his family, he has always stood out. He’s about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 250 pounds while his father is 5-9 and 170. His siblings also are shorter and slender.
“They’re pale and I’m dark (complected). I never really fit in. Everyone knew,” he said.
While he knew he was adopted and had some curiousity about his birth family, it wasn’t a priority.
“It was never a huge want,” he said.
Then life took a strange turn.
While working at a car lot about 15 years ago, a woman drove in with a Ford needing work. Odd in itself, since the business sold mostly Chevys, but Rowell helped the woman. They got to talking. He noticed her name.
“It was dumb luck. Her last name was (similar to his birth mother’s),” he said.
During the adoption process, Rowell’s parents sat down with the adoption worker to sign papers. Although it was a closed process — meaning the adoptive parents receive no information at all about the mother and vice versa — Rowell’s dad peaked over at the papers and saw a name upside-down.
He wrote what he thought he read on a napkin — Roden Christman — and kept it.
As Rowell and the Ford customer talked, she revealed she worked at the Crawford County Courthouse in Grayling. While it wasn’t legal, she could find Rowell’s birth records, if he’d like.
Rowell’s customer called him a few weeks later: The name actually was Robin Chrisman.
His courthouse associate made the first call for him.
“I was very soft going in,” Rowell said. “I didn’t want to cause problems. I have a great family.”
While his birth mother, who has since passed away, was somewhat reticient about a relationship, he has become friends with his half siblings and numerous aunts and uncles.
His birth mother provided him his father’s name. But because she had not been particularly open to a relationship, he didn’t pursue his father’s family for more than a decade.
Finally, for Christmas 2018, his wife gave him a 23 and Me DNA testing kit. She pointed out he might need medical history at some point. His thoughts were more topical.
“I wanted to know why I get so tanned hin the summer,” he said.
He started getting results back showing distant relationships — 3 percent match, 0.7 percent match, etc. But then …
“A lady shows up, 24 percent blood,” he said. “I wondered how she could be that much of a relative. I knew the answer.”
Coincidentally, Barb Foland was doing research on relatives in Ireland, in preparation for a trip she was planning. She was only expecting to find, perhaps, distant relatives she might contact on the Emerald Isle during her trip, but then she received the notification.
“We had so much DNA in common,” Foland echoed Rowell’s thoughts. “He sent a Facebook request and I didn’t accept.”
After he reached out a second time, she called her sister.
“Do you know this guy?” Johnson recalled. “I’d never heard of him. ‘You or our brother had a child,’ she said. This is insane; we talked about it for 45 minutes.”
Rowell hadn’t been sure about reaching out, but realized the other person, Foland, would be receiving the same notification.
“I sent a message. I was very cautious,” he said. “Barb was very cautious.”
It couldn’t be possible, Foland and Johnson thought. Their brother died in a 1977 car crash. He didn’t have any kids. He would have been 19 when Charlie was conceived.
And while the birth mother’s family lived a few miles down the road from the Norrises, none had any idea Lynn Norris dated her or that she had become pregnant.
“Hours later, Barb called back,” Rowell said. “What do you look like? My biological mom said she recognized my face, that I looked exactly like my father.
“Barb was crying in two minutes.”
Once it became apparent Rowell was, in fact, a long-lost nephew, the sisters were emotional.
“He was born three weeks before I got married,” Foland said. “We were angry, happy. My parents didn’t know; they’ve both passed away.”
“We were all over the place,” Johnson said. “Sad, happy, glad, upset we didn’t know. I could have raised him, but it’s God’s plan. He has a wonderful adopted family. We’re glad to have him. I wish my parents had known, but maybe it was not meant to be.”
An added surprise was that Rowell lives and works in the Lansing area — he’s been within a half-hour drive of Foland for years without knowing it.
Within a week, the sisters showed up to meet him, carrying an engraved pocket watch that reads, “It’s about time.”
While his biological grandfather passed away just six months before he made the connection, he finally got some answers about his looks.
Foland had a photo of her dad, at about the same age, and Rowell said people have confused the photo for one of him.
“That’s where the looks come from,” he said.
Foland, Johnson, their families and Rowell and his family — including his parents — have been in regular contact since the revelation.
“They’re great people,” Rowell said. “They touch me all the time. It’s something they’ve been missing for a long time.”
“We’ve become close to his wife,” Johnson said. “Some families don’t get the wonderful ending we did.”
“He’s a good man,” Foland said. “We’re fortunate he was adopted by a loving family. He’s a great combination of my father and brother: very similar.”
Rowell said he’s glad he is able to carry on a family line the Norrises thought had ended. In addition to himself, he and his wife have three girls (including a set of twins) conceived via in vitro. In addition, he said he and his wife have helped other families conceive by donating embryos.
Foland said she had a chair of her brother’s that she had kept. She gave it to Rowell for his children.
“My brother has grandkids,” she said with a little disbelief and awe. “To know (my brother’s) son and his grandchildren are like having a bit of him back.”
