OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation announced Monday it has completed its scholarship application decision making process and will announce awardees Thursday at shiacf.org.
Most grant applications are now closed and being processed and reviewed for approval and distribution. Any organization that wants to check on an application may email the foundation at kim@shiacf.org.
“Our board of directors is committed to assisting nonprofit organizations during this most difficult time and the Foundation continues its community efforts with local leaders who are dedicated to addressing ongoing emergency community needs,” Executive Director Kim Renwisk said. “Current updates regarding local assistance due the COVID-19 crisis are also listed on our social media pages.
“Many fundraisers have been canceled for local nonprofit entities and donations are slowing down for most. In response to this need, a “Community Cares COVID-19” grant is now available from the Foundation’s unrestricted fund for nonprofits and charitable organizations who are struggling to survive during this crisis,” Renwick said. “This grant application can be found on our website and questions can be emailed directly to kim@shiacf.org.”
Initial money for the grant is coming from the Foundation. The Foundation is also accepting contributions to help support the effort.
Donations can be made on the SCF website by clicking “Donate” and following the steps through PayPal or mailing a check to the Shiawassee Community Foundation and writing “Community Cares COVID-19” in the bottom memo line. The mailing address is PO Box 753 Owosso, MI 48867.
“All of us at the Foundation truly believe that together, we can support our community and the non-profits that have so generously committed their time and talents to serve us. Shiawassee County is a giving community and the residents of our county are truly blessed to have so many heroes stepping up during this crisis,” Renwick said.
For further information, contact Renwick at Kim@shiacf.org.
