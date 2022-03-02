Crawford to step down as fair manager

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Ric Crawford announced at a fair board meeting Monday he is stepping down as the Shiawassee County Fair Manager.
Crawford will be replaced as fair manager by Rob Vorhies, but retain a seat on the fair board and various committees.
“It’s right in the heart,” Crawford said. “My father always taught me to put in more than you take out.”
He said his children showing goats was what first got him interested in the fair. Crawford added his wife encouraged him to first seek the board treasurer position, then as fair manager.
“This is my 32nd year on the board,” Crawford said. “I was treasurer for four or five years. This would have been my 22nd year as manager. That was a long time ago.”
Crawford said his most difficult experience during his time as manager was canceling the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was a tough time for us,” Crawford said “It was 70-some odd years since Shiawassee County skipped a fair, since before World War II. The fair has been there forever consistently. We wanted everyone to be safe.”
He added that virtual sales of animals were still conducted and the showing process proceeded online.
“We made sure to have an online sale so the kids could sell their animals,” Crawford said, noting that watching kids show their animals over the years was his favorite aspect of working as fair manager.
“4-H and FFA are some of the best and most beneficial projects for the youth in Shiawassee County,” he said. “I never get tired of watching kids have a great time. I’ve seen so many success stories of kids raising animals, and they turned into great people in our community.”
Crawford said he will support Vorhies as he steps into the manager role, and will still be available to the rest of the fair board for help.
“This is a tough decision to step down,” Crawford said. “I love this job and love doing it. But a good leader sets things up so it won’t fail. I can guide, I can help. I will do whatever I can to help Rob. We’re going to make this work. I do it because I love this community.”
