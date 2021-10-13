CALEDONIA TWP. — The Community Christian Singles group is hosting a program at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Caledonia Township Hall, 135 N. State Road.
“Understanding the Grieving Mind” with clinical social worker and pastor Jerry Walden will discuss practical tools to address grief.
For further information, check communitychristiansingles.com.
