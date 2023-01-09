Chesaning Middle School to get new cafeteria furniture

CHESANING — Chesaning Middle School Principal Melinda Soule wants students to “be proud of” their cafeteria.
After action from the Chesaning Union Schools Board of Education at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, it is hoped students will soon be able to do just that.
The board voted unanimously to accept a $85,090.98 bid from HPS LLC’s Furniture, Finishes & Equipment for the installation of new furniture in the middle school cafeteria, which should be ready for the 2023-2024 school year.
HPS LLC is a group purchasing organization with members in 33 states, per its website.
Soule said the new furniture will include flexible seating, such as high- and low-top tables, tables with Chesaning’s school district’s logo, stackable chairs. She said the seating is currently all the same, with eight or 10-top round table with seats attached.
“I hope they’re excited about it and it will make them even more proud of their school facilities. It will make them feel good about that space and during lunch and recess, that’s their time in the day to be together and talk with each other,” she said.
Board President Martin Maier said the estimated timeline for the new furniture’s installation is June 30.
“It’ll create a more welcoming environment. The kids like to be in that scenario. It doesn’t feel like, ‘oh, we have to go to the boring lunchroom.’ It’s more of a place where you can sit, be comfortable and create friendships,” he said.
Maier said the configurations of the furniture will match the needs of today’s kids.
“I think it’s going to be beneficial for our kids. When you think about our furniture from a standpoint of not only maintenance but a standpoint of how it fits the functionality of our kids, it’s going to be super beneficial,” he said.
Maier said the funding comes from left over money in the district’s food service budget.
The board meeting, the first of 2023, began with elections for board president, vice president, treasurer and secretary. Maier, Charlie Rolfe, Scott Kohagen and Becky Butcher were all re-elected to those roles respectively by unanimous votes from fellow board members. Trustee Lisa Greenfelder served at her first board meeting after being elected in November.
