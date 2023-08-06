Durand organization rallies around area couple who lost infant son

DURAND — The community of Durand continues to rally around and support Jordan and Sammi Jo Sovis, after the passing of their infant son, Coleman, last month.
Spearheading this support has been the Durand Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 3851, which has held numerous fundraisers for the Sovis family.
Both small business owners, Jordan and Sammi Jo incurred significant expenses during Coleman’s months in pediatric care at the University of Michigan’s Mott Children’s Hospital due to what turned out to be a fatal case of severe combined immunodeficiency — he was born without T cells or an immune system.
The Eagles held a bake sale Friday, a silent auction Frdiay and Saturday and breakfasts and dinners Friday and Saturday.
The community’s support for the Sovis family was at its most public Saturday morning, with a fleet of motorcyclists participating in the annual Durand Eagle Riders Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Benefit Run. Registration for each biker for the run was $25, and $15 for a passenger. The Riders wore black t-shirts with bright green lettering, featuring a teddybear holding a heart and reading “In Honor of Coleman, 2023.”
The Durand Eagles were friends and beneficiaries to Coleman in life, as well. In June they held a car show fundraiser for the Sovis family.
Coleman received a stem cell transplant on June 8, but died on July 4. Born Nov. 22, 2022, Coleman had been at Mott since April 15.
“Everything we have, is actually God’s,” Sammi Jo Sovis said at Coleman’s funeral. “We are to steward whatever He has given us, for whatever time He has allowed us to. Coleman James belongs to God, and God chose us to steward his life. And for that, I feel both honored, and heartbroken.”
