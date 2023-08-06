Durand organization rallies around area couple who lost infant son

Argus-Press Photo/Stephen BellParticipants in the Durand Eagles Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Benefit Run drive out of the Eagles hall on Saturday.

DURAND — The community of Durand continues to rally around and support Jordan and Sammi Jo Sovis, after the passing of their infant son, Coleman, last month.

Spearheading this support has been the Durand Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 3851, which has held numerous fundraisers for the Sovis family.

