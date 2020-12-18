CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday selected Anderson Tackman and Company as the county’s new auditing firm.
Commissioners voted unanimously during Thursday’s board meeting to accept Anderson Tackman’s bid — a three-year contract, at $41,000 per year for 552 hours of service. The move to select a new firm comes as the county’s 2019 audit, due June 30, remains outstanding, marking the fourth year in a row the county has failed to submit its audit on time.
The county’s contractual agreement with Saginaw-based Rehmann business advisers, its current auditing firm, expires Dec. 31, according to County Coordinator Brian Boggs.
Anderson Tackman was one of four firms to bid for the county’s services, Boggs said, noting the company had the second-lowest bid. Boggs said Anderson’s extensive county experience and additional service hours offered were major factors that contributed to his recommendation to the board.
“We just felt for the difference of $6,000, another 150 hours of on-site support and service meant a lot more to us in the county to make sure that all of our audit needs were met,” Boggs said.
With regard to the 2019 audit, Boggs noted during Thursday’s meeting that he has received a draft from Rehmann.
“I have to comment on (it) and make just a couple of notes and it will be done. We will be getting it very soon,” he said.
The county experienced a substantial setback in the audit process in March, according to Boggs; Rehmann paused operations for approximately nine weeks amid the pandemic.
“They did not start working remotely until after that nine-week period, and even then they still have not returned to their offices, so they’re working on this from home,” Boggs said in August.
Another factor in the audit delay has been Rehmann’s inability to access the county’s accounting software from home, Boggs said. The county uses BS&A software for accounting, which Boggs describes as the municipal standard in the state of Michigan. He estimates 90 percent of cities, villages, townships and counties in the state use BS&A software for accounting.
Boggs also attributed a portion of the delay to various challenges within county departments, particularly the treasurer’s department, which he said was “way behind” in meeting bank reconciliations — actual spending versus what ledgers indicate — through Dec. 31, 2019, at the beginning of the audit process.
Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, reflecting on the selection of Anderson Tackman Thursday, said the partnership will be beneficial given the firm’s willingness to work on-site.
“They will come here and do the audit, right here,” Plowman said. “If they have a question, our staff is right here (to answer) … I’m pleased with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.