OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s registered dietitian, Clayton Puranen, is hosting a free grocery store tour at Kroger Supermarket.
The event is designed to teach individuals about the importance of label reading, portion sizes, low sodium shopping, how to cook without salt, healthy fat choices, carb counting, and nutrient dense foods.
The tour is for individuals with the health conditions or family members who live with or take care of someone with conditions.
The event is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Participants will meet at the Kroger vestibule, 1315 E. M-21.
Pre-registration is required by Oct. 21 by calling the Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center at (989) 729-4700.
