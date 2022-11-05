BINGHAM TWP. —At approximately 6:17 a.m. on Friday a traffic crash occurred at the intersection of M21 and Krepps Road, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old Elsie resident, per a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The department’s preliminary investigation indicated that a 2017 Volkswagen Passat was traveling southbound on Krepps when it was struck by a semi tractor-trailer which was traveling westbound on M21.
The semi-truck was driven by a 61-year-old out of Birch Run. The driver of the Volkswagen, 19-year-old Clay Wenzlick of Elsie, was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the St. Johns Police Department, Clinton County Road Commission and the Sparrow Medical Examiner’s Office. This crash will continue to be investigated by the Clinton County Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.