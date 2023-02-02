CORUNNA — A 35th Circuit Court jury took about an hour Wednesday afternoon to convict Caleb Kimsel of Durand, of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in September 2021. He now faces the possiblity of life in prison.

Kimsel was convicted of one count of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The jury acquitted him of one additonal count of second-degree CSC.

