CORUNNA — A 35th Circuit Court jury took about an hour Wednesday afternoon to convict Caleb Kimsel of Durand, of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in September 2021. He now faces the possiblity of life in prison.
Kimsel was convicted of one count of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The jury acquitted him of one additonal count of second-degree CSC.
Following the jury’s decision, Judge Matthew Stewart revoked Kimsel’s bond. Court records indicate the next hearing in the case is a pre-sentence conference at 8:30 a.m. March 17.
Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. James Moore testified Wednesday that he had interviewed Kimsel, and that Kimsel admitted to consuming too much alcohol on the night of the incident, and to sexually assaulting the victim. Kimsel allegedly told Moore that he had made a “one-time mistake” that was going to “ruin his life.”
Moore said that he and other police contacted and/or interviewed 14 individuals while he was investigating the case.
Following Moore’s testimony, the prosecution rested and the jury was excused for lunch. When they came back at 1 p.m., defense attorney Robert Hinojosa rested his defense without calling any witnesses. Kimsel did not testify on his own behalf.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner then proceeded to his closing statement, and thanked jurors for their service.
“(Kimsel) destroyed the victim’s life,” Koerner told the jury. “I would ask you to think about that.” He asked for guilty verdicts for the four counts Kimsel is charged with.
Hinojosa stated in his closing argument that the prosecution presented no physical evidence in their case, and Kimsel’s ex-girlfriend who testified against him had her own reasons for doing so. He said she didn’t testify “because it was the right thing to do,” but did so because she received a favorable plea agreement.
Following closing arguments, Stewart gave the jury instructions and sent them to deliberate shortly before 2 p.m.
According to court records, the victim reported the alleged assault to police approximately 9 months after it occurred.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
On Tuesday, the victim testified that she had met Kimsel in 2021, and a family member was an acquaintance of Kimsel.
The victim testified that Kimsel had a bonfire at his residence, and she was having a sleepover with friends in September 2021.
Kimsel was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct (accomplices) by prosecutors. He was arraigned Sept. 29, 2022, before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen, and pleaded not guilty. No bond amount for Kimsel is listed in court records.
Samantha Fall, Kimsel’s ex-girlfriend, pleaded guilty earlier this month for her role in “encouraging” Kimsel to sexually assault the victim, and is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting sentencing in her own case, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
As part of her plea deal, Fall was required to testify against Kimsel, which she did Tuesday.
If convicted of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Michigan law allows a sentence of up to life in prison without parole, and lifetime electronic monitoring.
