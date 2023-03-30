LAINGSBURG — Melissa Kramer said almost 60% of Laingsburg Red Thunder Robotics high school team are in their first year participating in robotics, but that hasn’t stopped the team from having a mighty fine season.
Kramer, one of two lead mentors of the program, said while nothing is official, Red Thunder Robotics is all but guaranteed its first appearance in the statewide For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) State Championships, which will be held April 6-8 at Saginaw Valley State University.
Kramer said the high school program has been around since 2017, but more than half of Red Thunder Robotics are freshman (and even a few eighth graders), and have never participated in robotics before this school year because Laingsburg’s program only expanded to include levels below high school last fall.
“The team has put in a lot of hours, and it’s incredible to see kids come in and learn all these skills with almost no prior background. The strides the team is making are very unique, and students are dedicating almost 20 hours a week to this alone,” she said.
Per a press release from Clint Hawks, the other lead mentor of Laingsburg Red Thunder Robotics high school team, 621 FIRST teams from Michigan compete twice to earn district qualification points towards state qualification. While some teams have matches outstanding, Laingsburg is currently ranked No. 62, previously finishing tied for seventh in its first competition in January at Spring Arbor College in Jackson and finishing fifth out of 39 teams at Standish-Sterling Central High School in its second competition earlier this month
Hawks said this year’s program-wide challenge involves designing a robot that can efficiently grab items of different weights and sizes and place them in a grid, with the objective being for a team’s robot to be able to place the most items, such as small traffic cones, in the grid in 135 seconds.
The team has been working on the robot since last fall, and has continuously tweaked its design with greater efficiency being the goal. The team’s yellow-and-black-painted robot is named “Melman,” inspired by the giraffe in the 2005 film “Madagascar.” Laingsburg won an award for their robot’s design and zookeeper-themed team uniforms in competition earlier in the season.
Hawks said his favorite part of the sport is the team aspect. He said unlike in some team sports, there is a cooperative element to the sport where teams will lend each other hands. He said at the team’s January competition, a neighboring team donated Laingsburg a chain previously broken that allowed the team to not miss any matches.
“It’s an individual sport wrapped up into a team, like track,” he said.
Hawks said others benefit of the sport is students get experience pitching their research-based projects to adults at competitions and juggling multiple tasks simultaneously.
Jaylei Kramer (no relation to Melissa Kramer), a junior on the team, said she particularly enjoys the skills she’s learned in the program, and wants to continue to be involved in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs after college.
“What I enjoy about the program is being able to learn and practice skills that I otherwise wouldn’t get to learn. Where else could I learn how to organize events, write technical pieces, and how to wire all at the same time,” she said.
The top 82 teams at states will qualify for the “world” competition, which is April 20-22 in Houston.
Hawks said the team would like to thank the following sponsors: Pro-Mec Engineering Services, Laingsburg Lion Club, Laingsburg Educational Advancement Foundation, Lakeshore Employee Benefits, Shaheen Cadillac, TechSmith, Magna-Dexsys, Advanced Audiology, Baker College of Owosso, Polymershapes, Meier Lombardin Lemanski Insurance, Alderman’s of Lennon and Daystarr Communications, which have helped raised funds for the team to participate in states and worlds.
