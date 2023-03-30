LAINGSBURG — Melissa Kramer said almost 60% of Laingsburg Red Thunder Robotics high school team are in their first year participating in robotics, but that hasn’t stopped the team from having a mighty fine season.

Kramer, one of two lead mentors of the program, said while nothing is official, Red Thunder Robotics is all but guaranteed its first appearance in the statewide For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) State Championships, which will be held April 6-8 at Saginaw Valley State University.

