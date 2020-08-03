State Sen. Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING — State Sen. Tom Barrett announced Sunday evening he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Barrett, R-Potterville, said in a press release he was informed of the positive test after a July 31 screening by the Michigan Army National Guard. Barrett, an Army veteran whose overseas deployments include Iraq, Kuwait, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and South Korea, remains in the military with the National Guard.
“The Michigan Army National Guard implemented a COVID-19 screening policy for all soldiers one week prior to their departure for training events,” Barrett said in the release. “Despite taking reasonable precautions, I was notified this afternoon that I tested positive during a routine screening on Friday, July 31.”
Barrett said he does not have “significant symptoms” and will be self-isolating and following medical guidelines.
“I have done my best to make contact with those I have been around in the past couple weeks so that they may also seek medical advice,” he said. “I look forward to resuming my normal work schedule as quickly as possible.”
Barrett serves the Michigan Senate’s 24th District, which encompasses all of Clinton, Eaton and Shiawassee counties, and parts of eastern Ingham County.
