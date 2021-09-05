OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 22.

The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Curbside lunch to-go will be served Tuesday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It will be served Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.

Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.

Lunch Menus

Owosso Center

Tuesday — Polish sausage and sauerkraut, diced redskin potatoes, fruit, roll

Wednesday — Baked potato, ham and bacon, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, muffin

Thursday — Chicken tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit

Friday — Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, mixed veggies, applesauce

Durand and Morrice Centers

Tuesday — Chicken alfredo over fettuccini noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, garlic toast

Wednesday — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit, roll

Thursday — Taco salad with meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, Doritos, fruit

Friday — Goulash, cauliflower, fruit, garlic toast

