WASHINGTON — FEMA announced May 4 that $200 million in allocations to local jurisdictions across the country to supplement local service organizations that provide critical resources to people with economic emergencies, which include our hungry and homeless populations.
In addition to the funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Congress also appropriated $120 million in 2019 annual funding to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP). The funding, totaling $320 million, will be awarded by jurisdictions beginning in early June 2020 to human service organizations assisting those in need throughout the country.
According to Congressman John Moolenaar, Shiawassee County received $40,519 in aid through the CARES Act. The 2019 Phase 37 funding was $24,420.
The National Board is chaired by FEMA with representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The National Board administers the program, establishing its policies, procedures and guidelines. United Way Worldwide, selected by the National Board to serve as its secretariat and fiscal agent, carries out the work of the EFSP on a daily basis.
The National Board allocates EFSP funding to qualifying local jurisdictions (counties and cities) based on a formula using the most recent national population, unemployment and poverty data. Each funded jurisdiction establishes a local board that awards the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.
With the 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the 2020 funding of $125 million that is to be allocated to jurisdictions a couple months later, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.
A state-by-state list of the eligible jurisdictions and allocation amounts is available on the EFSP website.
