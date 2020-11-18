LANSING — State Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, has been appointed to co-chair the Policy Action Plan Committee by Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth.
The temporary panel will help collect policy ideas to help build the House Republican action plan for the next two years.
“I thank Speaker-elect Wentworth and the people in our local communities for trusting me to serve,” Filler said. “This is a critical time, and it’s incredibly important for us to have a transparent and sensible policy plan in place that will help us tackle Michigan’s biggest challenges and move us forward to better days ahead.”
State Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, will co-chair the committee, which is made up of both returning and incoming state legislators.
Filler represents Clinton County and parts of Gratiot County.
