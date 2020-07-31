Saginaw, Clinton voters set to choose candidates

The Argus-Press

Voters in Saginaw and Clinton counties are set to nominate a number of township candidates for election in November.

Numerous people have filed to run for election to township or county office. The Aug. 4 primary election will determine which candidates from each party advance to the November general election.

Those who will advance without opponents are noted as unopposed. At least one Democrat and one Republican may advance to contest each seat. Trustee positions often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.

Candidates who provided email addresses to their county clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.

Saginaw County

County Board

District 6

n Republican Kyle Harris (St. Charles), unopposed

n No Democratic candidate

District 7

n Democrat Cheryl Hadsall (Birch Run), unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Birch Run graduate

Professional experience: Owner of The Willows Hair Salon and Spa

Government experience: Appointed to county board in 2002, has served since

n Republican Carol Ewing (Birch Run), unopposed

Age: 54

Education: Baker College, University of Michigan-Flint

Professional experience: Office administrator/bookkeeper at Capital Tire in Birch Run

Government experience: None

Public Works Commissioner

n Democrat Brian Wendling, unopposed

Brady Township

Supervisor

n Republican Steve Kienitz, unopposed

Age: 60

Education: Associate’s degree in engineering

Professional experience: Project engineer at B&P Littleford in Saginaw

Government experience: Four years as trustee, four years as township supervisor

Clerk

n Republican Beverly Wenzlick, unopposed

Treasurer

n Democrat Patricia Goodrich

Trustee

n Republican Glen Reeves, unopposed

n Republican Aaron Somers, unopposed

Chapin Township

Supervisor

n Republican Robb Maynard, unopposed

Clerk

n Republican Frank Gross, unopposed

Treasurer

n Linda Hansen, unopposed

Trustee

n Republican Jason Keck, unopposed

n Republican Brenda Radabaugh, unopposed

Chesaning Township

Supervisor

n Democrat Robert Corrin, unopposed

n Republican Joseph Ruthig, unopposed

Clerk

n Democrat Julie Paulson, unopposed

Age: 60

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University

Professional experience: Independent Avon sales representative

Government experience: Thetford Township clerk, 2006-15

Treasurer

n Democrat Cathy Gross, unopposed

Trustee

n Democrat Peter Hemgesberg, unopposed

n Democrat Ken Hornak, unopposed

n Republican Kevin Carlton, unopposed

There is one additional seat without a candidate

Maple Grove Township

Supervisor

No candidates for the office

Clerk

n Democrat Tish Yaros, unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Saginaw Valley State University

Professional experience: none listed

Government experience: Completing first term as clerk

Treasurer

Republican Kirk Yaros, unopposed

Trustee

No candidates for two open seats

Clinton County

County Board

District 1

n Democrat Patrick Witt (Ovid), unopposed

Age: 55

Education: Bachelor’s degree, San Diego State University

Professional experience: U.S. Navy (1984-90), chemical processor at Dow Chemical

Government experience: None

n Republican Kam Washburn (Elsie), unopposed

Duplain Township

Supervisor

n Republican Bruce Levey, unopposed

Clerk

n Democrat Dawn Levery, unopposed

Age: 65

Education: Equivalent of master’s degree in education

Professional experience: Director of Ovid-Elsie alternative high school

Government experience: Deputy township supervisor, Elsie Zoning Board member

n Republican Sandra Frink, unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate (1984), Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Blue Moon Ice Cream Shop owner, employed at Wolf Family Dentistry

Government experience: None specified

Treasurer

n Republican Amy Bowen, unopposed

Trustee

n Republican Dennis Baese, unopposed

n Republican Robert Ladiski, unopposed

Victor Township

Supervisor

n Republican Jim Conklin

n Republican Natalie Elkins

Age: 44

Education: Bachelor of science in wilflife biology, master’s in environmental education, both from Michigan State University

Professional experience: Pre-K to 12th-grade education specialist for MDNR

Government experience: Eight years on Laingsburg Community Schools board

Clerk

No candidate on the ballot

Treasurer

n Republican Paula Willoughby, unopposed

Trustee

n Republican Nicole Fickes, unopposed

n Republican Julie Townsend, unopposed

Ovid Township

Supervisor

n Republican Debbie Shaughnessy, unopposed

Age: 59

Education: St. Johns graduate, associate’s degree from Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Retired, former legislative aide in Michigan House and Senate

Government experience: Current deputy township supervisor, former state representative (71st District), Charlotte City Council

Clerk

n Republican Claudia Pluger, unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Licensed court reporter, travel specialist

Government experience: Township clerk since 2016

Treasurer

n Democrat Nancy Hughson, unopposed

Age: 66

Education: None listed

Professional experience: Retired elementary media specialist, 24 years at Ovid-Elsie schools

Government experience: Eight years as township trustee, currently township treasurer

Trustee

n Republican Jennings West

n Republican Arlene Pesik

Age: Not provided

Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate; Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Retired, 34 years at General Motors

Goverment experience: Four years as township trustee

n Republican Patricia Hibbard

Age: 66

Education: Some college classes

Professional experience: Retired with 35 years with state, most with Michigan Department of Transportation

Government experience: None listed

n Republican Harold Plattenberg

Age: 53

Education: Associate’s degree

Professional experience: Retired after more than 28 years in Army, bus driver for Laingsburg schools

Government experience: None listed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.