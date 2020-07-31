Saginaw, Clinton voters set to choose candidates

The Argus-Press
Voters in Saginaw and Clinton counties are set to nominate a number of township candidates for election in November.
Numerous people have filed to run for election to township or county office. The Aug. 4 primary election will determine which candidates from each party advance to the November general election.
Those who will advance without opponents are noted as unopposed. At least one Democrat and one Republican may advance to contest each seat. Trustee positions often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.
Candidates who provided email addresses to their county clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.
Saginaw County
County Board
District 6
n Republican Kyle Harris (St. Charles), unopposed
n No Democratic candidate
District 7
n Democrat Cheryl Hadsall (Birch Run), unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Birch Run graduate
Professional experience: Owner of The Willows Hair Salon and Spa
Government experience: Appointed to county board in 2002, has served since
n Republican Carol Ewing (Birch Run), unopposed
Age: 54
Education: Baker College, University of Michigan-Flint
Professional experience: Office administrator/bookkeeper at Capital Tire in Birch Run
Government experience: None
Public Works Commissioner
n Democrat Brian Wendling, unopposed
Brady Township
Supervisor
n Republican Steve Kienitz, unopposed
Age: 60
Education: Associate’s degree in engineering
Professional experience: Project engineer at B&P Littleford in Saginaw
Government experience: Four years as trustee, four years as township supervisor
Clerk
n Republican Beverly Wenzlick, unopposed
Treasurer
n Democrat Patricia Goodrich
Trustee
n Republican Glen Reeves, unopposed
n Republican Aaron Somers, unopposed
Chapin Township
Supervisor
n Republican Robb Maynard, unopposed
Clerk
n Republican Frank Gross, unopposed
Treasurer
n Linda Hansen, unopposed
Trustee
n Republican Jason Keck, unopposed
n Republican Brenda Radabaugh, unopposed
Chesaning Township
Supervisor
n Democrat Robert Corrin, unopposed
n Republican Joseph Ruthig, unopposed
Clerk
n Democrat Julie Paulson, unopposed
Age: 60
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University
Professional experience: Independent Avon sales representative
Government experience: Thetford Township clerk, 2006-15
Treasurer
n Democrat Cathy Gross, unopposed
Trustee
n Democrat Peter Hemgesberg, unopposed
n Democrat Ken Hornak, unopposed
n Republican Kevin Carlton, unopposed
There is one additional seat without a candidate
Maple Grove Township
Supervisor
No candidates for the office
Clerk
n Democrat Tish Yaros, unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Saginaw Valley State University
Professional experience: none listed
Government experience: Completing first term as clerk
Treasurer
Republican Kirk Yaros, unopposed
Trustee
No candidates for two open seats
Clinton County
County Board
District 1
n Democrat Patrick Witt (Ovid), unopposed
Age: 55
Education: Bachelor’s degree, San Diego State University
Professional experience: U.S. Navy (1984-90), chemical processor at Dow Chemical
Government experience: None
n Republican Kam Washburn (Elsie), unopposed
Duplain Township
Supervisor
n Republican Bruce Levey, unopposed
Clerk
n Democrat Dawn Levery, unopposed
Age: 65
Education: Equivalent of master’s degree in education
Professional experience: Director of Ovid-Elsie alternative high school
Government experience: Deputy township supervisor, Elsie Zoning Board member
n Republican Sandra Frink, unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate (1984), Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Blue Moon Ice Cream Shop owner, employed at Wolf Family Dentistry
Government experience: None specified
Treasurer
n Republican Amy Bowen, unopposed
Trustee
n Republican Dennis Baese, unopposed
n Republican Robert Ladiski, unopposed
Victor Township
Supervisor
n Republican Jim Conklin
n Republican Natalie Elkins
Age: 44
Education: Bachelor of science in wilflife biology, master’s in environmental education, both from Michigan State University
Professional experience: Pre-K to 12th-grade education specialist for MDNR
Government experience: Eight years on Laingsburg Community Schools board
Clerk
No candidate on the ballot
Treasurer
n Republican Paula Willoughby, unopposed
Trustee
n Republican Nicole Fickes, unopposed
n Republican Julie Townsend, unopposed
Ovid Township
Supervisor
n Republican Debbie Shaughnessy, unopposed
Age: 59
Education: St. Johns graduate, associate’s degree from Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Retired, former legislative aide in Michigan House and Senate
Government experience: Current deputy township supervisor, former state representative (71st District), Charlotte City Council
Clerk
n Republican Claudia Pluger, unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Licensed court reporter, travel specialist
Government experience: Township clerk since 2016
Treasurer
n Democrat Nancy Hughson, unopposed
Age: 66
Education: None listed
Professional experience: Retired elementary media specialist, 24 years at Ovid-Elsie schools
Government experience: Eight years as township trustee, currently township treasurer
Trustee
n Republican Jennings West
n Republican Arlene Pesik
Age: Not provided
Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate; Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Retired, 34 years at General Motors
Goverment experience: Four years as township trustee
n Republican Patricia Hibbard
Age: 66
Education: Some college classes
Professional experience: Retired with 35 years with state, most with Michigan Department of Transportation
Government experience: None listed
n Republican Harold Plattenberg
Age: 53
Education: Associate’s degree
Professional experience: Retired after more than 28 years in Army, bus driver for Laingsburg schools
Government experience: None listed
