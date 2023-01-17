Bryant Elementary latest Owosso school to receive in-house four-legged friend

Two-year old black lab Lenore is joining Bryant Elementary School this week as the latest OPS therapy dog.

 Courtesy Photo/Owosso Public Schools

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is gaining another four-legged friend.

In a Friday Facebook post, the district announced the addition of Lenore, a new therapy dog joining the ensemble at Bryant Elementary School this week. OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said via email that Lenore is a 2-year-old female black lab.

