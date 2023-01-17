Bryant Elementary latest Owosso school to receive in-house four-legged friend

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is gaining another four-legged friend.
In a Friday Facebook post, the district announced the addition of Lenore, a new therapy dog joining the ensemble at Bryant Elementary School this week. OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said via email that Lenore is a 2-year-old female black lab.
The Owosso School Board finalized an agreement with Paradise Dog Training in Fenton at its April 25 meeting that could bring as many as six therapy dogs to the district. Per Friday’s Facebook post, Lenore is the district’s third therapy dog.
Via the agreement, Paradise provides the dogs and trains Owosso staff members to handle them at a cost of $11,000 per dog. The cost is covered by Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which were provided by the Michigan Department of Education to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Research has proven that therapy dogs help create a calm and positive learning environment for students and staff while helping them cope with anxiety, depression, lack of engagement and motivation, and attendance,” the post reads.
Tuttle advocated for the therapy dogs at the April 2022 board meeting, citing the positives of the therapeutic services they provide, amidst what many mental health experts dubbed a youth mental health crisis, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.
Per OPS’s agreement with Paradise, each dog will stay with “hosts” that have applied and been approved by the district, and the dogs associated with this training will ultimately be the school’s responsibility for maintenance costs, including food, vet bills, etc. Tuttle said that Lenore is staying with Bryant fourth grade teacher Chris Ferguson.
The district’s first therapy dog was Emmy, who began her tour at Emerson Elementary School in April 2022. The district has since welcomed Maverick in September 2022, as the resident therapy dog at Owosso Middle School.
