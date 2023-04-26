CHESANING — Families Against Narcotics, a statewide organization that helps to provide drug and alcohol education and awareness, will, beginning next month, be hosting in-person meetings of its “Stronger Together: Family & Friends Addiction Support Group” in Chesaning.

The support group is led by trained volunteers, who share their experience of losing a loved one to substance use. Participants are encouraged to continue professional therapy as needed and use a Stronger Together group for supplemental support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.