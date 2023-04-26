CHESANING — Families Against Narcotics, a statewide organization that helps to provide drug and alcohol education and awareness, will, beginning next month, be hosting in-person meetings of its “Stronger Together: Family & Friends Addiction Support Group” in Chesaning.
The support group is led by trained volunteers, who share their experience of losing a loved one to substance use. Participants are encouraged to continue professional therapy as needed and use a Stronger Together group for supplemental support.
“Addiction loss is a different type of loss,” Stronger Together Program Coordinator Jacalyn Sanders said in a press release. “It can seem unfamiliar because it doesn’t feel the same as the loss of a grandparent or a friend. One reason is that the range of emotions is broader. For example, family members may experience guilt that they didn’t do more to support their loved one, or to prevent their death. They may also experience anger over how difficult the health care system and insurance industry make it to get help for those with a substance use disorder.”
Sanders pointed out that there is still stigma surrounding a loss from addiction. “People without an accurate understanding of addiction may question the character of a person if they know the cause of death was drugs or alcohol. They may even question whether the loss was as significant as other losses. That can result in families shutting down and becoming isolated at the very time they need the support of others.”
St. Charles resident Sandy Withey, who lost her 25-year-old daughter to a mix of cocaine and heroin, is helping facilitate the local Stronger Together grief group. She understands firsthand the devastation of an addiction loss and the need for support services.
The loss of her daughter devastated Withey and her family. For an entire year, she didn’t want to do anything. “I felt like I sat by a window and watched life pass me by,” she recalled. “I went back to work, but that only lasted six weeks. I couldn’t handle dealing with people anymore. Really, I just wanted to be with my daughter.”
Withey credits her grandchildren with motivating her to begin moving forward in life again. Her personal faith also played a part. “I never blamed God for my daughter’s death, but I did wonder why it had to be my child.” She hopes families will take advantage of the opportunity to talk to others who have experienced their pain and can offer them empathy and support.
“To be part of the grief group is an answer to my prayers,” Withey revealed. “To be able to help someone with their pain means everything to me and I’m positive it will be cathartic for me, too.”
