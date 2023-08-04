LANSING — On Thursday, the Michigan State Police unveiled and dedicated a permanent memorial to honor the service and sacrifice of the six canines in MSP service to have died in the line of duty.

“Our canines, and the work they perform, are critical to creating a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “These six canines were true partners to their handlers and beloved members of the MSP. With the unveiling of this memorial, we finally have a fitting and permanent location to remember their contributions to policing and the communities we call home.”

