OWOSSO TWP. — The Owosso Twp Fire Department is once again issuing open burning permits. The permits will cover Owosso Twp., Rush Twp, New Haven Twp. and Bennington Twp. north of Garrison Rd.
Only natural material can be burned, such as brush, grass and leaves. No construction material, furniture, tires, shingles, plastics or foam shall be burned under the permit
To receive a permit, call (989) 640-7826.
