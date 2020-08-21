CORUNNA — Shiawassee County employees eligible for retirement may now have an increased incentive to do so, courtesy of a cash buyout program unanimously approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners Thursday.
The employee buyout program takes effect Jan. 1. Full-time employees participating in the buyout will receive a $15,000 cash payment, according to County Coordinator Brian Boggs.
County employees working 20-40 hours per week will receive a pro-rated cash payment based upon the number of hours worked, with employees working 20 hours per week receiving a cash payment of $7,500.
“As we approach some fiscal uncertainty and (given) the fact that we need to reduce our budget just because of the way Shiawassee County has been operating the last several years, it’s prudent to offer some of the older employees who are under various plans, various legacy costs and contributions an incentive to retire,” Boggs said during Monday’s committee meeting, noting 10 to 15 county employees are currently eligible to retire.
During Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, asked whether employees not yet eligible for retirement would be able to participate in the buyout program.
“I think we have to look at this on a case-by-case basis,” Boggs said. “They could apply for it. They’re not eligible to draw their retirement until they’re 60, so if they left at 591/2 and retired, they’re going to either have no income or they’re going to have to go find something to do until they turn 60 and they’re eligible to start drawing, but that is their choice.”
Boggs added that employees approved for the buyout — regardless of age — will receive their full cash payment either in December or through two partial installments in December and January 20201, depending on the county’s savings from the Work Share program.
The overall goal of the buyout program is to provide eligible employees that are vested in the Municipal Employee Retirement System (MERS) an incentive to retire, according to Boggs.
“These employees are more expensive and have substantial legacy costs associated with them,” Boggs said. “Most of these employees would not be replaced and those that would be replaced would not be a part of MERS. This will assist the county in reaching its 15 percent budget reduction goal (across all departments for 2021).”
Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, expressed concerns about losing experienced employees as a result of the buyout.
Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, noted employees’ decisions on whether to stay or go ultimately come down to the county’s ability to bargain.
“As far as the talent, we already have an incredibly tough time keeping talent as it is. Even with our wage study, we still find ourselves in the doughnut, making less than everyone around us,” Root said. “We’re always going to be climbing up that hill, pushing a rock up that hill … We definitely want to keep people but there’s only so much we can pay; there’s only so much we can afford.”
Boggs noted that despite the loss of some experienced employees, the buyout will allow county departments — namely the sheriff’s department — to maintain the bulk of their existing operations.
“Right now, if no (eligible sheriff’s department employees) retired and we cut the 15 percent to make the budget work, road patrol would disappear for the evenings next year,” Boggs said. “However, with this (buyout), with those (eligible) guys retiring, even though we lose a lot of experience, we will be able to hire individuals that will be closed out of MERS. We’ll be able to end their legacy costs and still theoretically keep night patrol going into 2020-21.”
