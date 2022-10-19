Hearing to determine admitted killer’s fate begins

Mark Latunski, center, is shown at a plea hearing earlier this month in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — The hearing to determine which degree of murder under which admitted cannibal killer Mark Latunski began Tuesday morning and lasted all day, and included a video confession as well as testimony from several Michigan State Police investigators.

Latunski, 52, was charged with the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon in December 2019 after Bacon’s body was found by police in a secret room in Latunski’s Tyrell Road residence in Bennington Township.

