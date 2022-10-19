Hearing to determine admitted killer’s fate begins

CORUNNA — The hearing to determine which degree of murder under which admitted cannibal killer Mark Latunski began Tuesday morning and lasted all day, and included a video confession as well as testimony from several Michigan State Police investigators.
Latunski, 52, was charged with the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon in December 2019 after Bacon’s body was found by police in a secret room in Latunski’s Tyrell Road residence in Bennington Township.
Tuesday’s hearing follows Latunski’s guilty plea, for which 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart will make a determination. If Latunski is guilty of first- or second-degree murder, he would likely be sentenced to prison for life without the possibility of parole.
However, if he is found guilty of manslaughter, that would leave open the possibility of parole.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Stewart and attorneys watched about 3 1/2 hours of Latunski’s interview with Michigan State Police detectives.
MSP Detective/Sgt. James Moore was present during that interview, and testified to what Latunski said.
Moore said during his investigation, he extracted information from Latunski’s phone. In the days prior to killing Bacon, Latunski searched at least 50 times for various kinds of knives. Bacon was killed by a fatal wound inflicted by a hybrid-hunting knife.
He also referenced messages between Latunski and James Carlsen, who traveled from New York to Michigan in October 2019 to perform BDSM sexual acts with Latunski. Carlsen, after being tied up for a sexual encounter, managed to escape Latunski’s residence and called police. After admitting the tryst was consensual, Carlsen returned to Latunski’s residence and spent at least several days there. Carlsen later filed a federal civil lawsuit, which was dismissed after his attorney withdrew from the case.
As early as July 2019, Carlsen and Latunski exchanged messages, which included cannibalistic and sexual fantasies including murder and mutilation of bodies. Latunski referred to Bacon as his “choíros,” which means “pig” in Greek.
Latunski also told Carlsen he had been working on a sex room for Carlsen, and that he had killed Bacon. “I have six months worth of food,” Latunski told Carlsen after killing Bacon.
Bacon’s family, who attended the hearing, collectively gasped.
Latunski did not show any emotion at the hearing. He mostly kept his eyes pointed downward at the defense table, and did not speak with his attorneys outside of a few short exchanges. He did, however, watch the court’s video monitor and listened to his own words about killing Bacon.
Moore also conducted an interview with Latunski immediately following his arrest for Bacon’s murder.
In addition to the Carlsen situation, another unidentified man fled Latunski’s residence in November 2019. That incident was reported to the police and The Argus-Press published a story detailing the account Nov. 26, 2019. That man apparently fled Latunski’s home in a similar manner, while wearing a $300 leather kilt. He also said the encounter was consensual, and returned to Latunski’s house for several days.
No charges were filed for that or the Carlsen incident, since both men told police the situations were consensual.
In the interview with MSP detectives following his arrest for Bacon’s murder, Latunski seemed completely lucid while recounting how he killed Bacon. He recalled in great detail prior fantasies of being a member of a Welsh royal family, being the recipient of a non-existent trust that “paid people” to know him, and that the water to his Tyrell Road property was being poisoned.
He referred to his (now) ex-husband Jamie Arnold as “Lucas” during the interrogation, and seemed angry that Arnold had left him to seek relationships with other men. Latunski repeatedly referred to “alphas” and “omegas” in those conversations with detectives.
After Latunski had told his tale in the video interview, the detectives left the interview room. As the investigators left, Latunski yawned, stretched his arms, and said “It’s been a long day.”
In the interim, he apparently mumbled to himself. When the detectives returned, Latunski asked whether he could go home, because he was “tired,” and asked officials whether he could “go home and take care of his dog.”
The hearing was scheduled to continue this morning at 9 a.m. It is likely to end today, but it is unclear whether Stewart will issue an order in the case.
