CORUNNA — The Owosso woman who filed an Open Meetings lawsuit against the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has agreed to dismiss the suit against all but one former member of the board.

Attorney Philip Ellison, who represents Nichole Ruggiero, who filed the lawsuit against the board for OMA violations, said Tuesday he has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against most of the then-county commissioners.

