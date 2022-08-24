CORUNNA — The Owosso woman who filed an Open Meetings lawsuit against the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has agreed to dismiss the suit against all but one former member of the board.
Attorney Philip Ellison, who represents Nichole Ruggiero, who filed the lawsuit against the board for OMA violations, said Tuesday he has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against most of the then-county commissioners.
The settlement will reportedly be dismissed for $19,000 and attorney fees.
However, the dismissals are subject to the approval of a Genesee County judge, who has not yet issued an order in the case.
Ellison said he is confident the dismissals will be approved next week. Ellison added he and his client are not dismissing the lawsuit against former commissioner and board Chairman Jeremy Root.
According to the Michigan OMA, if an official knowingly and intentionally violates the OMA, they are subject to possible criminal penalties.
Ellison said Root could also potentially be personally liable for any judgment entered against him and county insurance or other funds would not be used to pay for any potential fine or judgment levied against Root.
