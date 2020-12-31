OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Prevention Network (SPN) has been in existence for more than nine years and consists of members (agencies and residents) in Shiawassee County, as well as statewide representation from Michigan Coalition of Underage Drinking, Mid-State Health Network and Michigan Association for Suicide Prevention.
Shiawassee Prevention Network’s mission is to identify and take action on social issues impacting Shiawassee County. While this year has been challenging for all, SPN continued work on initiatives, including marijuana, underage drinking, prescription drugs and sextortion.
During 2020, SPN accomplished or participated in:
n Prescription Take Back Events: February and October
n Suicide Prevention Walk: September
n Prepared Communities Training: August
n Unity Day: October
n Families Against Narcotics meetings
n Created a website: shiawasseeprevention.org
n Purchased a Hidden in Plain Sight trailer
n Partnered with the Shiawassee County Health Department on a marijuana grant to educate residents on
n Don’t drive high
n Marijuana and the teen brain
n Safe Storage
n Marijuana education video at NCG Cinema
n Provided lock boxes through community agencies
n Provided local high schools with pencils and sticky notes for Unity Day to promote kindness, inclusion and acceptance
n Radio advertisement with 92.5 FM The Castle educating on the importance of safely disposing prescription medication
n Established focus areas for 2021
SPN meetings are on the third Wednesday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. and are open to all. Meetings are being conducted on Zoom. If you are interested in learning more or attending a meeting, message the group on Facebook (Shiawassee Prevention Network).
