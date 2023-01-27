Longtime sheriff LaJoye laid to rest

Former Shiawassee County Sheriff Allen LaJoye’s casket is carried to a waiting hearse as an honor guard pays their respects Thursday morning.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

DURAND — The life of former Shiawassee County Sheriff Allen (AJ) LaJoye — the county’s longest-serving — was commemorated Thursday morning. His funeral at St. Mary Catholic Church was attended by approximately 350 people, and featured an honor guard and dozens of law enforcement officials.

Current Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman said that LaJoye hired him in the early 1990s — paying out of his own pocket for Chapman to attend the police academy.

