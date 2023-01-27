Longtime sheriff LaJoye laid to rest

DURAND — The life of former Shiawassee County Sheriff Allen (AJ) LaJoye — the county’s longest-serving — was commemorated Thursday morning. His funeral at St. Mary Catholic Church was attended by approximately 350 people, and featured an honor guard and dozens of law enforcement officials.
Current Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman said that LaJoye hired him in the early 1990s — paying out of his own pocket for Chapman to attend the police academy.
“I was hired in 1994,” Chapman said. “He hired me personally and then he personally sent me to the police academy.
LaJoye sent three candidates to the Flint Police Academy, including Chapman and now-retired Det. Lt. Scott Shenk at the same time.
“I worked for (LaJoye) for two years,” Chapman continued. “I continued a very close relationship with him because he was my mentor. Growing up as a child, I was very enthused with him and his undersheriff, Dave Shenk. They were detectives, and their main function was narcotics. So at a very young age, I got really interested in what they were doing. So for years, I kept bugging him, ‘I want to come to work,’ and he hired me.”
Chapman said that LaJoye became like a father to him, and the two were very close.
“He was a wonderful leader and one of the best sheriffs I ever worked for,” Chapman added. “Everything he taught me is everything I plan on doing for our county now. He was a wonderful family man and a wonderful father. It’s really been something giving him this kind of sendoff.”
LaJoye’s daughter is Michelle LaJoye-Young, the current Kent County Sheriff. Also in attendance at Thursday’s funeral were about 40 representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies, including Michigan State Police, Shiawassee and Kent County Sheriffs Offices, and Durand Police.
Immediately following the funeral ceremony, three Kent County deputies fired a three-volley salute. Approximately 40 law enforcement officials stood in formation as a bagpipe played “Amazing Grace” while LaJoye’s casket was carried to a waiting hearse.
LaJoye started as a Durand police officer, before continuing with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office as a supervisor, homicide detective and undercover narcotics detective. He was elected as sheriff in 1980 and served in that capacity until 1996. He was also the President of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association for 1993.
