OWOSSO — While their event was the subject of some sour publicity earlier this week, with certain disgruntled attendees of Tuesday’s Owosso City Council meeting angling for its cancellation, organizers of this year’s Pride Festival hope their celebration will ultimately engender good feeling all members of the community.

Owosso Pride’s inaugural event in 2020 was circumscribed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the sort of colorful in-person shindigs the wider LGBTQ+ community is known for less than feasible.

