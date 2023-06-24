OWOSSO — While their event was the subject of some sour publicity earlier this week, with certain disgruntled attendees of Tuesday’s Owosso City Council meeting angling for its cancellation, organizers of this year’s Pride Festival hope their celebration will ultimately engender good feeling all members of the community.
Owosso Pride’s inaugural event in 2020 was circumscribed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the sort of colorful in-person shindigs the wider LGBTQ+ community is known for less than feasible.
Conditions have, of course, improved since then, and Owosso Pride co-founder Travis Yaklin is hoping this year’s event, the bulk of which is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Curwood Castle Park will be the biggest the organization has hosted to date, perhaps with upwards of 500 attendees.
Yaklin stresses that the point of Pride festivals is unity, not division. He hopes the event will make area LGBTQ+ residents feel at home in the community.
“The goal is to show a little more acceptance and visibility in the community,” Yaklin said. “We want LGBT in the community to see that they are loved and welcomed here.”
Yaklin said there will be around 30 vendors — including a number of food trucks — on hand today, with everything from “information to services.
DJ Chewy (also known as Casey Lambert, aka Mr. Owosso 2023) will be spinning tunes, and local dance studios Ashleigh’s Dance Shack and Impact Dance Collective will be giving performances.
A live band will close things out between 5 and 6 p.m.
Owosso Pride’s evidently popular “Drag Bingo” — tickets for this year sold out in three hours — was held Friday night at the Sideline Sports Bar. Yaklin said he hopes the event — regular bingo MCed by drag queens — will be held somewhere that accommodates even more contestants next year.
“It’s definitely on our list of things for the future,” Yaklin said.
While the “Drag Bingo” was strictly for those aged 21 and over, most of the rest of the schedule is free of age restrictions.
Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is “Coffee and Doughnut Day” at Guido’s Coffee.
For more information or for weather-related schedule changes, monitor the festival’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.